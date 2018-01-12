NJOROGE once again says KIKUYUs will not support RUTO in 2022 - KURIA is lying to him, we don’t know him here!

Friday January 12, 2018 - Former nominated Senator, Paul Njoroge, has told off Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, for lying to Deputy President William Ruto that Mt Kenya region will fully support his presidential bid in 2022.





In an interview with a local daily on Thursday , Njoroge said that those who are saying that Kikuyu will support Ruto in 2022 are sycophants and they are only extorting money from Ruto.





“Those saying Kikuyus will vote for Ruto in 2022 are sycophants who are doing it for extortion.”





“As members of the Kikuyu community, we have not appointed anyone to…



