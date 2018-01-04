Njiiri School is selling form one slots at Sh 50, 000 each – MATIANG’I please sack these dogs and morons

Thursday January 4, 2018 - The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that a number of schools in Central Kenya are selling form one slots at Sh 50,000 per student.





The schools led by Njiiri School in Murang’a County are secretly selling slots at Sh 50, 000 and we have telephone conversations of the head teacher demanding Sh 50,000 from a parent who wanted her son to join the school which is located in Kigumo Constituency.





However, we have picked Njiiri because other schools are copying the trend from…



