“Njaanworry is a myth to me, KISS FM’s SHAFIE WERU brags as he flaunts new multimillion toy (PHOTOs)

Thursday, January 25, 2018 - While most Kenyans are grappling with the vagaries of January, Kiss FM presenter , Shafie Weru , is balling hard.





The Reverend, as he calls himself, says Njaanwory is a myth to him and to back it up, he has just bought a new Range Rover Vogue.





“Njaanworry is a myth to the Raverend. I work hard and play even harder. I don’t work to only party or buy sh*t in specific months... My life is a constant roller coaster.” Shaffie is quoted as saying.





He also revealed that he plans to drive a Bentley Bentyga or Mercedes G 63 AmG (like the one Jeff Koinange drives) before his 40th birthday.





He added:





“I gave my speed bike to my kid bro who turned 30! Plus I have new Quod/All-Terrain Bike. Before I turn 40, I would want to …



