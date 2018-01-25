“Njaanworry is a myth to me, KISS FM’s SHAFIE WERU brags as he flaunts new multimillion toy (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Media News 06:46
Thursday, January 25, 2018 - While most Kenyans are grappling with the vagaries of January, Kiss FM presenter, Shafie Weru, is balling hard.
The Reverend, as he calls himself, says Njaanwory is a myth to him and to back it up, he has just bought a new Range Rover Vogue.
“Njaanworry is a myth to the Raverend. I work hard and play even harder. I don’t work to only party or buy sh*t in specific months... My life is a constant roller coaster.” Shaffie is quoted as saying.
He also revealed that he plans to drive a Bentley Bentyga or Mercedes G 63 AmG (like the one Jeff Koinange drives) before his 40th birthday.
He added:
“I gave my speed bike to my kid bro who turned 30! Plus I have new Quod/All-Terrain Bike. Before I turn 40, I would want to…
