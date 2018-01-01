NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - Act!

Act Change Transform (Act!) is a local Non-Governmental Organization whose mission is to facilitate the empowerment of marginalized people and communities in Kenya and neighboring countries, to become active participants in their development by enabling them to: stand up for their rights; demand good governance in the management of resources; and participate in decision making processes.

Act! does this through implementing partners, offering them capacity development, management of grants so that value for money is achieved and providing strategic leadership in national advocacy for the benefit of women, youth, people with disabilities and other marginalized communities.

We are currently seeking for a passionate, competent and committed individual to join us for the position below:

Senior Grants Manager

Ref: ACT/SGM/01/2018

Job Summary: The Senior Grants Manager will be based in Nairobi and will ensure the proper functioning of the grants management function.

This will include monitoring the entire grants management process from solicitation through close out and ensuring proper compliance with all donor regulations.

S/he will play a leadership role towards supporting Act! and its partners in achieving rigorous financial and grants reporting and management.

The incumbent will be in charge of ensuring that the tools and materials Act! uses to deliver effective grants and financial services to its partners are of the highest standard.

Key responsibilities

Specifically, the Senior Grants Manager will be responsible for but not limited to:

Grants Management

· Ensure effective implementation of the grants management policies, rules and procedures that meet industry best practices and ensure full understanding by the grants team as well as compliance of the grants management process at all levels within Act!.

· Develop procedural documents and processes and ensure full understanding of the grants management process at key levels within the institution as well as coordinate grants management systems across programs to ensure high quality and consistency.

· Ensure Act!’s grants management policies in relation to selection of partners are fully adhered to.

· Oversees overall tracking of grants pool while closely monitoring the obligations from donors and grant obligations to recipients/grantees. Ensure that Act! never commits more funds than obligated by donors.

· Ensure that all grant documentation is maintained according to Act! standards and donor policies to the extent they can be fully audited with limited or no adverse findings.

· Ensure that pre-award risk assessments are carried out on each grantee in collaboration with the Capacity Development Team and that decisions are incorporated into grant awards.

· Ensure strong links between the grants management and M&E systems to improve partners reporting and link to Act! requirements.

· Ensure responsible proposal processing and timeliness of responses to agencies.

· Ensure that grant modifications for cost/program changes are completed accurately.

· Coordinate the entire team (Program Management Team, Monitoring & Evaluation and Capacity Development) to ensure the timely and appropriate close-out of issued grants.

Capacity Development Coordination

· Collaborate with the Capacity Development Team to identify priority areas for training of partners and develop strategic interventions to assist partners.

· Coordinate the development of training materials for potential grantees on proposal design and budgeting skills.

· Coordinate with the Capacity Development Team, to organize and facilitate (as necessary) grants management workshops for grantees/partners to provide guidance on good grants management and on compliance with donor regulations.

Monitoring and Financial Reporting

· Monitor grantee advance and liquidation balances closely and ensure timely liquidations.

· Review all payment requests to ensure they meet the standards of allowable, allocable and reasonable.

· Collaborate with the Program Management Team to review program and financial reports from partners to ensure compliance against program description against grant budget.

· Oversee the updating and maintenance of the grant-tracking database. Ensure consistency and accuracy of information. Use the database to produce key reports to support decisions by management.

· Closely monitor obligations from donors and grant obligations to grantees to ensure that Act! never commits more funds than allowable.

Compliance audit coordination

· Monitor partners procedures designed to comply with regulations.

· Liaising with the Compliance Officer as necessary, coordinate the investigation of suspected violations of proper applications.

· Oversee the assistance to grantees to resolve audit problems identified in audit management letters.

Qualification, Experience and Skills

Academic Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Accounting or related business field. A Master’s degree in the relevant field will be an added advantage.

Professional Qualifications

· Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K) or ACCA qualifications.

Relevant Experience

· Eight years experience in managing major donor grants and contracts, five of which must be at management level.

Essential Skills and Competencies

· Excellent analytical skills to successfully perform financial reviews and other quantitative analyses.

· Familiarity with major donors’ auditing requirements and demonstrated ability to exercise financial oversight of grant programs.

· Ability to independently prioritize and successfully perform assigned tasks.

· Excellent written and oral communications skills.

· Highly proficient in MS Office, spreadsheets and database skills

· Demonstrated personal initiative and integrity by adhering to the organizational values and code of conduct.

How to Apply

If you meet the requirements as contained in the job descriptions, please submit (1) a detailed and current CV; (2) an Application Cover Letter demonstrating why you qualify for the position, quoting your current/last gross salary and three referees including their most current contact details.

All applications should be submitted electronically to hr.admin@act.or.ke quoting the reference number (ACT/SGM/01/2018) and position.

Only candidates shortlisted for interviews will be contacted.

Deadline for applications submission is 12:00 noon Friday 2nd February 2018









Administration Officer

Ref: ACT/ADO/02/2018

Job Summary: The Administrative Officer will primarily be responsible for day to day the implementation of an efficient administrative system within Act!’s laid down policies and procedures framework to support Mombasa Office operations.

S/he will work collaboratively with all staff to provide administrative support towards ensuring operational efficiency as well as have significant contact and interaction with Act!s business partners to provide goods and services while ensuring that Service Level Agreement deliverables are being met satisfactorily within the Mombasa office.

Key Responsibilities

Specifically, the administrative officer will be responsible for but not limited to:

· Ensure efficient and effective running of all Mombasa office operations and management.

· Take full responsibility over the day to day management of a fully documented assets management system to support Act!s management of assets based on best practice (Compare best practice verses Act!s system) and conduct a physical bi-annual assets management systems audit before 31st December of each year.

· Store management to ensure proper tracking of both equipment’s and office supplies.

· Ensuring effective maintenance and repairs of assets and other administrative infrastructural systems, liaising with the appropriate staff to arrange quality repairs of reported malfunctions in a timely and expeditious manner.

· Establish and maintain a filing system for the Mombasa Office.

· Ensure the Mombasa office is conducive, tidy and clean at all times.

· Take full responsibility of all documents to be sent to Nairobi for payment processing through courier.

· Ensure vendor invoices and transaction support documents are presented in the prescribed manner in accordance with donor requirements.

· Prepare process and track payment in liaison with the Act! Finance Department in Nairobi.

· Manage Mombasa office petty cash in the prescribed manner

· Ensure the administrative hand over for staff exits is undertaken in compliance with Act’s policies.

· Assist in the implementation of security management system and protocols to support Act!s operations field offices.

· In collaboration with the driver(s), take full responsibility of day to day management of Mombasa Office fleet of vehicles while ensuring that documentation, vehicle insurances, logbooks, fuel consumption and maintenance / servicing protocols are observed at all times.

· Supervise the driver and the Office Cleaner.

· Undertake any other reasonable duty as may be assigned that is consistent with the nature of the job and its level of responsibility.

Qualifications, Experience & Personal Requirements

Academic qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Business Management, or related business field.

Professional Qualifications

· A diploma in Logistics, Procurement or Administration.

Experience

· At least 4 years’ experience in the Administration or Logistics with sound understanding of NGO Operations especially in a USAID funding environment.

Essential Skills

· Negotiation and problem solving skills.

· Good analytical skills.

· Understanding of procurement and contract laws especially USAID rules and regulations.

· Excellent organization and coordination skills.

· Must be result-oriented with ability to work under strict deadlines in an extremely busy environment.

· Good interpersonal and communication skills.

· Ability to work in a multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural environment at all levels.

· Experience working in the coastal region.

· Highly proficient in MS Word, Excel, Access, Power-point and the use of Internet for research.

How to Apply

If you meet the requirements as contained in the job description, please submit (1) a detailed and current CV; (2) an application cover letter demonstrating why you qualify for this opportunity, quoting your current/last gross salary and three referees including their most current contact details. All applications should be submitted electronically to hr.admin@act.or.ke quoting the reference number (ACT/ADO/02/2018).

Deadline for applications submission is 12:00 noon Friday 2nd February 2018

Act! is an equal opportunity employer with zero tolerance to corruption.