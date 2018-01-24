NGO Jobs in Kenya - World Vision

World Vision is an International Relief and Development organization, whose goal is to achieve long-lasting benefits in the quality of life for vulnerable children and their families, displaced persons and communities.

World Vision wishes to invite applications from highly competent dynamic, self-driven and results oriented candidate to fill the following vacancy in the organization:

Technical Specialist – Cash / Food for Assets (Makueni)

Reference: 9291-13N12095

Location: Makueni, kenya

Category: Food Security & Livelihood

Type: Fixed term, Full-time

International Role: No – Only National applicants will be considered.

Duration: Less Than 1 Year

Purpose of the position:

To provide technical oversight in collaboration with the GOK & WFP to ensure FFA projects are appropriately designed, implemented, monitored and reported.

Communicate World Vision’s Christian ethos and demonstrate a quality of spiritual life that is an example to others.

Technical Supervision 30%

· Technical point person in C/FFA

· Participate in the identification of clear boundaries of the watershed

· Take lead in the development of viable project proposals for the implementation of the identified projects and develop an actionable work plan for implementation of the C/FFA activities in the sub counties.

· Liaise with the Livelihoods team in the development of project designs in line with the WVK strategic objective

· Present the project designs and proposals for approval through the relevant structures

· Supervise the implementation of C/FFA projects and ensure the projects meet the technical standards.

· Monitor and manage performance to field monitors throughout the project cycle

Commodity/cash Management 20%

· Ensure that all commodities/cash are properly accounted for and bring to the attention of the Project Manager any discrepancies in accounting.

· Ensure that distribution plans are prepared and approved in advance to enhance efficient field operations.

· Ensure that damaged/unfit commodities are kept separately at the FDPs. Arrange for the disposal of all commodities unfit for human consumption upon receipt of the necessary authorization. Ensure proper documentation of such activity in the proscribed form in case there are damages at the centers.

· Ensure that Last Mile Mobile Solution (LMMS) system is implemented, utilized and monitored.

· Ensure that commodities/ Cash are received by the targeted beneficiaries. Spot-check FDP stores to ensure they are properly maintained and all equipment functioning properly

Stakeholder Engagement 15%

· Co-ordinate with other WVK programs and projects in the area of operation in implementation of FFA/CFA activities.

· Co-ordinate with GoK/CIC, WFP, NDMA, County and other implementing patners to enhance effectiveness of the FFA/CFA program.

· Develop monitoring schedule together with community and partners.

· Foster appropriate partnerships (with GoK, NGOs, CBOs) for the most efficient and effective implementation of the projects

· Consult the community leaders and communities on the most suitable intervention focusing, but not limited to appropriate RWH for the specific areas

· Represent WV in FFA/CFA Coordination forum.

Monitoring, Reporting and Documentation 20%

· Compile and submit timely reports on the project implementation and any other reports required by WFP, WVK and donors.

· Review Field Monitors’ reports and align them with the deliverables in the project Design

· Collate data from the project that will be used to track the contribution to the child well-being outcomes as well as inform program decisions.

· Maintain updated records for FFA/CFA projects and ensure they are maintained as per FFA guidelines, CBTD and commodity manual.

· Document best practices on C/FFA projects for reflection learning, replication and decision making

Capacity Building 10%

· Consolidate the community training needs and participate in the designing of training modules addressing those needs.

· Train staff and community members on technical aspects of C/FFA

Others 5%

Any other duties as assigned

Qualifications: Education / Knowledge / Technical Skills and Experience

The following may be acquired through a combination of formal or self-education, prior experience or on-the-job training:

· A degree in agriculture engineering/soil science, Water and environmental management/natural resources management or related

· At least three years’ experience in relevant field

· Proven experience of working with rural communities and participatory planning

· Good understanding of dry land farming (crops and livestock)

· Good understanding of community mobilization and participatory methods

· Mature and confident to deal with Government authorities at all levels, communities and community leaders

· Able to build strong relationships and partnerships with Government Agencies, private partners, community leaders and other stakeholders

Other Competencies / Attributes:

· Displays cultural, gender, religion, race, nationality and age sensitivity

· Good team player, self-starter, has ability to work under minimum supervision and maintain good relationships

Application Deadline Date: 30-Jan-18









Project Officer – Economic Development (Makueni)

Reference: 9290-12N12052

Location: Makueni, Kenya

Category: Food Security & Livelihood

Type: Fixed term, Full-time

International Role: No – Only National applicants will be considered.

Duration: Less Than 1 Year

Purpose of the position:

Ensure the successful implementation and monitoring of Economic Development interventions aimed at contributing to improved children wellbeing outcomes within the ADP.

To effectively communicate World Vision’s Christian ethos and demonstrate a quality of spiritual life that serves as an example to others.

Effective project design, planning and implementation 40%

· Ensure identification of local needs and resources

· Contextualize/adopt design guidelines and utilize at the ADP/Project level

· Ensure accurate and quality in PDDs based on the partnership approved ED PMs (Savings Groups, Business Facilitation and Local Value Chains Development)

· Develop quality project Annual work plans with clear targets, budgets and 4D matrices

· Mobilize Communities for project implementation

· Provide field-level technical implementation leadership on ED

· Ensure proper and timely implementation of ED interventions in the ADP/Project as per approved PDDs, WVK standards and donor requirements

· Ensure effective integration of ED interventions with other projects in the program

· Implement project audit recommendations;

· Ensure integration of Child protection, Disability, Gender mainstreaming and environmental protection into ED interventions

· Track, in liaison with ADP/Project Accountant, project implementation expenditure levels and manage work plans and budgets;

· Timely Mobilization and effective communication with communities and stakeholders during baselines and evaluations

Monitoring, reporting and documentation 35%

· Engage community leaders and partners in the planning of the monitoring activities in an appropriate manner;

· Develop monitoring plan with communities and partners agreeing on the required standards for monitoring, with support from the DME specialist;

· Build the capacity of communities and partners on monitoring including using Savings Groups MIS, BF and/or LVCD data collection forms;

· Ensure monthly monitoring of indicators as per schedule developed together with communities and partners;

· Analyze and utilize ED PMs data including SGs MIS, BF and LVCD data and take appropriate programming measures as may apply;

· Ensure participatory monthly data collection (involving community groups and partners);

· Support the utilization of DME and ED PMs softwares for accurate data entry and analysis using the standardized tools;

· Facilitate regular reflections on monitoring practice to make improvements as needed.

· Contextualize and utilize reporting guidelines;

· Develop quality reports (CWB, Annual, Semi-annul and Monthly Management Reports) in-line with WV reporting guidelines;

· Monthly monitor project expenditure and level of implementation and report on any variances to ADP/Project Manager and NO Programme Officer for decision making;

· Ensure documentation of local needs and resources;

· Identify best practices on ED within the ADP/Project for documentation;

· Liaise for guidance in documentation of best practices from the regional office and national office;

Advocacy, Advocacy, Engagement and Networking 20%

· Ensure that the key laws, polices, regulations and government service delivery standards in Economic Development are shared, interpreting and explained to communities

· Effectively represent of WVK in Economic Development stakeholder meetings at county and sub-county levels.

· Report on resource mobilization opportunities at county and sub-county level

· Participation in National/International Poverty Eradication Days and Trade Fairs at county and sub-county level.

· Provide information to inform fund raising initiatives at national level

· Work with the Ministries of Agriculture, Trade, Social Services, Devolution& Planning, and Enterprise Development for technical directions and leveraging of resources to support Economic Development interventions in the ADP/Project.

· Facilitate community members to advocate on Economic Empowerment issues to relevant stakeholders;

· Work with Private sector, other NGOs, CBOs , FBOs, Committees and Groups with related objectives for synergy and sustainability and;

· Support community, sub-county and county level forums that facilitate identification of hindrances to effective economic empowerment interventions.

· Work with community groups and other CSOs to develop Memorandum and/or petitions for engagement

Others 5%

· Any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor

Qualifications: Education / Knowledge / Technical Skills and Experience

The following may be acquired through a combination of formal or self-education, prior experience or on-the-job training:

· A first degree preferably in Business Administration/ Commerce/ Agribusiness/ Economics or related field

· A minimum of 2 years working experience in Economic Development projects at community level

· Experience in partnerships including Ministries of Trade, Agriculture, Planning, Social Services and churches

· Have practical business knowledge with an emphasis on marketing and financial management

· Having research, monitoring and evaluation skills is an added advantage

Other Competencies/Attributes:

· Must be a committed Christian who is able to stand above denominational and cultural diversity challenges

· Must have good oral and written communications and relationship skills

· Ability to take initiatives, team player who is able to work with minimum supervision

· Good computer literate especially in Microsoft Office Suite and data analysis programs such as SPSS, Stata, EPI Info

· Willing to perform other duties when required





Application Deadline Date: 30-Jan-18





Senior Program Officer – Nairobi

Reference: 9213-15N09052

Location: Karen, Nairobi

Category: Field Operations

Type: Fixed term, Full-time

International Role: No – Only National applicants will be considered.

Duration: 1-2 Years

Senior Program Officer

This position will focus primarily on grant acquisition but will also providing program management support to select grants.

The job holder will lead program and proposal development and design for high-value, competitive, complex funding opportunities, in line with World Vision International / Somalia Program strategy (WVS).

He/she will lead proposal planning and development processes by mobilizing a cross-functional proposal team including Quality Assurance, Finance, Technical Advisors, Operations and Support Office staff, ensuring targeted input and reviews for efficient and clear proposal processes.

The position will support the creation and promotion of strategic alliances with donors, multilateral agencies and other Non-Governmental Organizations for purposes of increasing resources for children and families within World Vision programming.

Main Responsibilities:

Programming & Proposal Development:

· Pursue resource mobilization opportunities aligned to WVS strategy and capacities in humanitarian and developmental sectors by working closely with key stakeholders in developing proposals for a variety of donors to meet local community needs that are aligned to WV Somalia Program’s strategy.

· Mobilize and lead cross-functional proposal development teams with clear assignments, deadlines and timetable, including appropriate representatives from Operations, Technical Advisors, Finance, Quality Assurance and Support Office support. Anticipate strengths and contributions of each proposal team member for maximum efficiency and effectiveness, as well as team satisfaction.

· Anticipate, plan for and write proposals with high win rate. Lead in the selection of sectors and geographic areas which maximize WV’s program impact, cost efficiency and donor preferences or requirements.

· Regularly review project evaluations, lessons learned workshop documents, field and project reports across the program and from other NGOs and donors to apply emerging innovations and best practices in future proposals.

Relationship building and competitive intelligence gathering:

· Regularly meet with, brief and provide updates to current and prospective donor representatives to build and strengthen relationships.

· Represent WV Somalia Program in various donor and coordination forums at National level and providing programmatic information as required to promote WV visibility and good will with donors including, UN Agencies, bilateral, multilaterals, Support Offices and NGO peers.

· Research, monitor and act upon shifting donor strategy, funding, or regulatory information and advice Program Development and Operations’ leadership of emerging trends that could positively or negatively affect the program.

Program reporting & donor compliance:

· Provide timely, detailed and quality program reports to Support Offices and donors on emergency and rehabilitative grant funded programs.

· Provide effective and reliable monitoring of emergency and rehabilitative programs through liaison with partners, Project Managers and Technical Advisors. Proactively raise implementation or compliance challenges with QA, Ops Managers, Program Management Team Lead, and SO.

Qualifications: Education / Knowledge / Technical Skills and Experience

· Bachelor’s degree in Development Studies or any relevant social sciences with experience in program development.

· Five years or more working in humanitarian or development field, preferably with one or more previous assignments in fragile contexts.

· Two to three years designing and/or implementing education programmes is strongly preferred

· Should demonstrate training in humanitarian standards and donor requirements e.g. OFDA, DFID and Europe Aid.

· Should have very good proposal development skills: An exceptionally strong writer.

· Very good ability to mobilize cross-functional proposal team (technical, operations, field staff, finance, M&E, Regional/HQ) with right staff at the right time to meet tight deadlines. Can also effectively mobilize multi-partner proposal development teams.

· Should demonstrate very good experience in networking with donors and partners to bring about funding opportunities.

· Strong leadership and demonstrated ability to work independently and within a team, prioritize tasks and manage multiple activities with attention to detail and ability to meet very tight deadlines.

· Demonstrates ability to effectively work across cultures.

· Demonstrates well-developed interpersonal skills, excellent communication skills, both verbal and written as well as negotiation skills.

· Demonstrates the ability to mobilize and work as part of a diverse team to achieve the overall goal.

Working Environment

Work environment: This position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya and requires frequent travel to Somalia.

Application Deadline Date: 24-Jan-18









Records Management Assistant

Reference: 9210-11N10078

Location: Karen, Nairobi

Category: Finance

International Role: No – Only National applicants will be considered.

Purpose of the position: To facilitate the Finance Group in maintaining proper records and filing.

Major Responsibilities:

· Maintain proper and accurate filing of all finance documents.

· Facilitate both internal and external auditors

· Documents archiving

· Maintain Proper and accurate filing for all finance vouchers from the field

· Reconciliation of the field Digital files

· Digitization of files

Qualifications: Education / Knowledge / Technical Skills and Experience

The following may be acquired through a combination of formal or self-education, prior experience or on-the-job training:

· A Degree in Records Management, Business Administration or a related study.

· Must demonstrate hands on experience of filling/documentation and familiarity with the various filling systems.

· A minimum of 2 years work experience in records management or related administrative roles

· Past experience in accounting computer packages, especially sun system

· Experience working in grant related programs.

· Good interpersonal skills and a team player

Working Environment / Conditions:

Work environment: Office-based

Travel: 15% domestic/international travel required

Application Deadline Date: