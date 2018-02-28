NGO Jobs in Kenya – USAID (Chemonics International)

Chemonics International, a U.S.-based international development consulting firm, is seeking professional support staff for an anticipated USAID-funded cross-border trade and resilience project in the East African Community (EAC) countries.

This project will assist the Governments of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Burundi as well as other neighboring nations to improve regional integration by identifying and mitigating policy constraints to agricultural trade and value chains, scaling up best practices, and strengthening the resilience and cooperation of regional networks.

Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist

Requirements

· Master’s degree or other higher degree in a relevant subject matter area

· At least six years of progressively more responsible international work experience

· Experience in designing both quantitative and qualitative evaluation methodologies and tools, including household level surveys

· Demonstrated experience in carrying out USAID monitoring and evaluation activities such as assisting partners to develop performance management plans (PMPs) and reporting indicators, and plan and lead evaluations for large, complex projects

· Knowledge of data analysis software (SAS, SPSS) is required

· Prior experience in EAC countries and proficiency in English required





Grants / Contract / Office Management Specialist

Requirements

· Degree in business administration, economics, agricultural economics, or closely related field

· Five years of demonstrated experience and success in setting up and managing grants under contracts

· Demonstrated knowledge of USAID financial and management systems, regulations and reporting requirements

· Experience in efficient programmatic and logistical operations management on USAID projects

· Strong interpersonal and communications skills

· Prior experience in EAC countries and proficiency in English required





Finance / Operations Manager

Requirements

· Master’s degree in accounting preferred; minimum of bachelor’s

· Demonstrated knowledge and skills in accounting, financial management and procurement is required

· Demonstrated knowledge and extensive experience with USAID regulations and control systems

· Seven years of experience in accounting on complex development projects; experience in working with projects that have grants under contracts mechanisms is highly preferred

· Prior experience in Kenya and/or other EAC countries and proficiency in English required

Application Instructions:

Please CLICK HERE to apply online by February 28, 2018

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and finalists will be contacted for an interview.