NGO Jobs in Kenya - RTI International

Driver

Location: Kisumu, Eldoret and Nairobi)

RTI is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to conducting innovative, multidisciplinary research that improves the human condition.

RTI is recruiting candidates for an US government – funded program in Kenya.

Around the globe, RTI’s work is helping foster stronger food systems, reduce malnutrition in all its forms, build resilience and

engage the next generation of food security leaders.

RTI is currently partnering on nearly 30 projects in East Africa, including activities focused on private sector-driven agricultural growth in Rwanda and youth employment in Kenya.

To build on these efforts, RTI is currently seeking professionals for the USAID-funded Feed the Future Kenya Crops and Dairy Market Systems Development (KCDMSD) Activity.

Candidates should be fluent in English.

Responsibilities

· The drivers will serve as a chauffeur for staff, consultants and other visitors as assigned by supervisor.

· S/he will be in charge of maintaining high standard of cleanliness of the project vehicle in his/her custody.

· S/he will also ensure that the project vehicle assigned is well serviced and maintained as required and perform administrative tasks as assigned.

Skills & Qualifications

· Driver / Chauffer experience for at least 3 years with a valid Kenya driver’s license.

· Proof of good driving record;

· Experience in driving and familiarity through rural terrain preferred;

· Prior experience on USAID-funded projects preferred;

· Demonstrated punctuality, attention to detail, professionalism, patience, good humor, flexibility, and overall positive attitude;

· Administrative experience with ability to perform computations preferred; neat and professional appearance;

· Oral and written English language fluency; flexibility and adaptability to work under pressure.









HR Assistant

RTI is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to conducting innovative, multidisciplinary research that improves the human condition.

RTI is recruiting candidates for an US government – funded program in Kenya.

Around the globe, RTI’s work is helping foster stronger food systems, reduce malnutrition in all its forms, build resilience and

engage the next generation of food security leaders.

RTI is currently partnering on nearly 30 projects in East Africa, including activities focused on private sector-driven agricultural growth in Rwanda and youth employment in Kenya.

To build on these efforts, RTI is currently seeking professionals for the USAID-funded Feed the Future Kenya Crops and Dairy Market Systems Development (KCDMSD) Activity.

Candidates should be fluent in English.

Responsibilities

· Responsible for assisting the Operations & HR Manager in administrative functions of the HR department.

· Some of these functions include and do not limit to dispatching administrative HR correspondence

· leave management and recruitment

· support, orientation support, HR benefits enrolment and filing.

Skills & Qualifications

· Minimum of Bachelors in Human Resource Management or related field

· At least two years of experience in Human Resource Administration

· Excellent interpersonal skills

· Ability to interact with culturally and linguistically diverse staff and clients;

· Demonstrate ability to gain the trust and confidence of colleagues and handle confidential matters discreetly and have experience in conflict handling,

· Excellent oral and written communication skills in English are an added advantage

· Have high computer skills in database management, Excel and Microsoft Word.

How to Apply

To apply, please email your CV/resume to hrapplications@nb.rti.org by 28 January 2018.

Applicants must include POSITION and COUNTY NAME on the subject line.

Please do not attach copies of certificates.

We regret that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.