NGO Jobs in Kenya - KNCHR

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) is a Constitutional Commission established under Article 59 and Chapter 15 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, and operationalized by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Act, 201 1(Revised 2012) and the UN Paris Principles.

KNCHR’s mandate is to develop a culture of human rights through the promotion and protection of human rights and freedoms in the Republic of Kenya.

KNCHR’s role is to advise, audit and watchdog both government and private institutions on human rights and freedoms compliance.

KNCHR operationalizes its human rights mandate through; Research and Compliance, Public Education and Training, Reforms and Accountability, Complaints and Investigations, Redress, and Economic, Social and Cultural Rights Programmes.

KNCHR headquarter is situated in Nairobi City County with five regional offices located in Wajir, Kitale, Mombasa, Kisumu and Laikipia Campus. All officers may serve in any of these locations.

KNCHR hereby invites applications for the following position:

Principal Human Rights Officer – Public Education and Training

Ref: KNCHR/ADM/ PHRO /01/2018

Reports: Deputy Commission Secretary

Duration: 5 Year Contract (Renewable)

Duty Station: Nairobi with occasional travel

Gross Salary: Kshs. 281,950

Job Purpose: This position is responsible for provision of leadership in capacity building of the general public, state and non-state actors on human rights for the purpose of enhancing the respect of such rights.

In addition to this, the Principal Human Rights Officer will oversee the design and management of public education and training programs in Kenya to promote, respect, protect and fulfil human rights to all citizens in the Republic of Kenya.

Key Duties

Managerial Duties

· Lead in the design, planning, implementation and monitoring of the public education and training programs as per the mandate of the Commission to inform, educate and sensitize the public on human rights issues

· Manage and mentor staff members within the department to enhance work performance as set out in the departmental work plan

· Formulate the curriculum, lead and support teams in training curriculum review, in line with the strategy of the commission

· Manage and mobilize public education and sensitization grants obtained by donors for human rights projects

· Appraise work performance of staff in the Public education and training department as set out in the appraisal schemes of work

Operational Duties

· Develop training content for training of trainer officers to promote peace, respect and protection of human rights for all citizens in Kenya

· Lead in training for partners e.g. embassies on Human rights based approach to planning and developments

· Undertake capacity-building programs in human rights for the County, Senate, National Assembly Commissioners in Kenya and other African countries.

· Build capacity for senior security sector officers e.g. police, prisons in order to promote public education and training programs on respect, protect and fulfill human rights to all citizens of Kenya

· Lead in development of reports that review public education training and submit them promptly to the Commission Secretary for rollout to the public

· Approve and account for public education activity expenditure in the Commission.

Skills, Experience and Minimum Qualifications

· Masters’ degree in Social Sciences, education, law public policy/administration or an equivalent from a recognized university and a Diploma in Education, Public Administration, Project Management or an equivalent from a recognized institution.

· Eight years’ experience of which 3 should be at a senior level with supervisory role in a relevant field.

· Strategic Leadership Development certificate lasting not less than 6 weeks

· Excellent IT skills, with working knowledge for the various packages.

· Excellent communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills.

· Ability to build and lead cohesive teams.

· Excellent organizational and problem solving skills

· Knowledge of the project management cycle and public administration

· Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya









Human Rights Officer II – Laikipa Campus Office

Ref: KNCHR/ADM/HRO /02/2018

Reports to: Senior Human Rights Officer, Laikipia

Location: Laikipia with occasional travel

Duration: Permanent and Pensionable

Gross Salary: Kshs. 100,250

Job Purpose: This position is responsible for the provision of legal support services and the implementation of region specific best practices that contribute to the realization of Human Rights within the region.

This purpose of this role is to pursue redress for human rights violations in the Commission’s regional office; to reinforce programs and practices that support the advancement of Human Rights , including access to justice, devolution, land, citizenship, security, business and human rights, minority groups, environmental rights, labour rights, public sector accountability and engaging cultural and traditional institutions to mainstream human rights.

Operational Responsibilities:

· Undertake client screening and complaints handling for victims seeking redress for human rights violations to facilitate the justice process and seek favorable outcomes for them

· Promote proactive resolution of complaints on human rights violations to avoid recurrence of similar situation from arising. This includes the application of ADR mechanisms.

· Undertake investigations on human rights violations to ensure that the complaints are resolved promptly as per the mandate of the Commission

· Refer complaints that fall outside the mandate of the Commission to appropriate agencies for resolution

· Prepare reports on complaints received and the remedial action taken by the Commission

· Organize, plan and implement programme activities such as human rights clinics, radio talk shows and public forums to create awareness amongst members of the public

· Attend court in matters where the Commission is a party or has an interest

· Assist in preparing training content and facilitating trainings for civil society organizations, state actors and other stakeholders

· Assist in monitoring compliance with human rights standards in prisons and other detention facilities.

· Assist in the preparation of quarterly, annual and activity reports

· Assist in the management and enhancement of partnerships with human rights actors in the region in order to enhance the Commission’s effectiveness.

· Represent the Commission in various meetings and forums organized by the Commission’s partners and whose agenda touch on the Commission’s mandate

Skills, Experience and Minimum Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized university

· Be admitted as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya

· At least 1 year of relevant service in a comparable position from a reputable organization

· Good understanding of human rights and other relevant laws

· Good research skills.

· Good communication, listening and client management skills.

· Computer literacy

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit copies of clearance certificates from the following institutions:-

1. Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

2. Criminal Investigations Department (CID)

3. Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

4. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

5. Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Please note that it is a criminal offence to provide false information and documents in the application.

KNCHR is an equal opportunity employer which offers a competitive remuneration commensurate to qualifications and experience.

Qualified female candidates and Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

If you possess the above qualities, please submit your applications manually through the post office or by hand delivery, clearly indicating the position, and the Ref No. on both the cover letter and envelope, together with a detailed C.V, names and telephone contacts of three referees one of whom should be your immediate supervisor, to reach us by Tuesday 30th January, 2018 to:

The Commission Secretary,