NGO Jobs in Kenya – Kenya Red Cross

Kenya Red Cross Society is one of the largest humanitarian organisations in Kenya. Its vision is to be the most effective, most trusted and self-sustaining humanitarian organization in Kenya, serving present and future generations.

The Society is the Principal Recipient of Global Fund HIV Grant and seeks to fill the following positions

Position Title: Regional Grants Officer

(2 Posts)

Reporting to: Regional Programs Coordinator

Job location: Isiolo and Garissa

Overall Purpose: Reporting to the Regional Programs Coordinator, the Grants Officer will be responsible for coordination and management of all financial aspects of the GF program in the Region by operationalizing program grants management systems to ensure there is full compliance with contract obligations and that all funds utilized are well documented, accounted for and reported.

Core Duties and Responsibilities

· Provide operational support in the implementation of an integrated Grants and Quality Assurance systems (GQAs) for the GF programme operations in the Region aimed at facilitating decision-making processes and promoting accountability.

· Grants and contract Management, compliance enforcement and coordination of financial aspects of the GF program in the Region to ensure the program achieves full contract compliance and that the program effectively interprets and operationalize the contract requirements.

· Ensure that all targets financed are fully contracted in line with funds allocation per service area, funds are utilized as per approved budget, are adequately documented, accounted for and within the program period.

· Coordinate Program audits to Principal Recipient (KRCS) and Sub-Recipients in liaison with the Finance and Internal Audit Departments.

· Manage Financial Documentation and reconciliations for optimal grants reporting by PR and SRs.

· Monitor and track the utilization of Principal Recipient (KRCS) and Sub Recipients’ capital and operational expenditure against approved plans and ensure compliance.

· Participate in multidisciplinary teams to develop, implement and evaluate strategic management plans to improve organizational effectiveness.

· Provide Continuous Technical Assistance to the Sub-Recipients of the region and enforcing compliance to all relevant statutory and donor requirements.

Minimum Qualifications

· Bachelor Degree in Business Management, Finance, Economics or equivalent qualifications.

· Over three years relevant experience in areas of grant management coupled with programme management including Monitoring and Evaluation.

· Previous work in HIV and or Health grant programs will be an added advantage.

Key Competencies

· Strong communication and presentation skills in both English and Kiswahili, including ability to develop reports and prepare relevant publications

· Ability to build alliances and promote open communication and collaboration to achieve joint objectives

· Demonstrated proficiency in computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets, data-base, email and utilization of the internet









Position Title: Regional Monitoring & Evaluation Officer

(2 posts)

Reporting to: Regional Programme Coordinator

Job location: Kisumu & Garissa

Overall Purpose: Reporting to the Regional Programme Coordinator, the Regional Monitoring and Evaluation Officer will be responsible for providing operational support for all M&E activities in the GF programme in the Region.

S/he will lead M&E capacity building for the Sub Recipients’ technical reporting, ensure data quality, completeness, use and build the capacity for effective M&E system.

S/he will ensure that the Grant’s M&E outputs meets the needs of the Grant, are synchronized into the national HIV M&E System and maintain accountability.

Duties & Responsibilities

· Monitor project implementation to ensure timely and quality implementation of projects vis-à-vis approved work plans, targets and contracts and organize periodic joint grant performance review meetings.

· Ensure regular communication and timely feedback the Sub-Recipients on quarterly and semi-annual reporting issues including timeliness, correctness, and availability of all required supporting documents and the overall implementation of the agreed work plans.

· Support the development of log frames, QPMM, M&E work plans, and targets during the drafting of SR contracts as well as throughout project implementation.

· Conduct monthly review and verification of the Reports from the sub recipients, timely development of reports (quarterly, annual, ad-hoc, grant closure etc.) and analysis of results to incorporate lessons learnt into recommendations into the programme.

· Provide technical support on program and M&E initiatives in the region including monitoring data quality, tracking the progress of activities, proper data collection, data verification and audits and storage; and ensure timely feedback to enhance data quality and reliability.

· Support partners in setting up functional data management systems and processes, support the assessment processes of Sub recipients and implement actions emanating from such assessments.

· Oversee data processing, including data transfer, entry, verification and cleaning ensuring forms are filed according to compliance protocols; and enhance data demand and use as well as data captured in the DHIS.

· Develop and/or participate in development of guidance and frameworks for regional procedures, policies and processes that will institutionalize and support high quality Design, Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting in programmes.

· Supervise the Mobile Outreach staff to ensure quality and consistency of programme delivery.

· Coordinate with SR program teams to ensure compliance with all program quality, reporting and contract requirements of the programme.

· Support programmatic documentation of best practices, promising practices, case studies and lessons learnt for purposes of knowledge sharing and retention.

· Ensure KRCS/GF Quality Standards and Core Humanitarian Standards are applied where appropriate in programme and projects within the region.

· Provide M&E related support to the GF staff and other programmes in the Region.

Minimum Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in M&E, statistics, Public health or equivalent qualifications

· Three years of work experience in leading monitoring and evaluation of Public Health projects and /or HMIS work in Kenya.

Key Competencies

· Strong communication and presentation skills in both English and Kiswahili, including ability to develop reports and prepare relevant publications

· Demonstrated proficiency in computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets, data-base, email and utilization of the Internet

Application Procedure

Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should send their applications to the address below on or before 2nd February, 2018.

Secretary General

Kenya Red Cross Society

P.O. Box 40712-00100,

Nairobi

Applications should have a cover letter, curriculum vitae, copies of credentials and names and contacts of three referees.