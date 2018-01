NGO Jobs in Kenya - KCIC

·

In charge of the investment readiness development program:

– Educate and inform startups about the fundraising journey;

– Use a mix of high touch, online and in-person delivery models to teach business model articulation and build investment collateral;

– Analysis of each participating client and a need assessment carried out to decide what gaps need to be filled to make them “Investment Ready”;

– Review of the clients

‟

business plans with an investor

‟