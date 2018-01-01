NGO Jobs in Kenya - KCIC

The Kenya Climate Innovation Center (KCIC), provides holistic, country-driven support to accelerate the development, deployment and transfer of locally relevant climate and clean energy technologies.

KCIC provides incubation, capacity building services and financing to Kenyan entrepreneurs and new ventures that are developing innovative solutions in energy, water and agribusiness to address climate change challenges.

KCIC is an initiative supported by the World Bank’s InfoDev and is the first in a global network of CICs being launched by InfoDev’s Climate Technology Program (CTP).

Kenya CIC is funded by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We are currently seeking a highly competent and outstanding individual to fill the following positios to support the delivery of our mission:

Job Description

Position: Research Intern

Reporting to: Sustainability Initiative Officer

Job Summary: The job holder will be responsible for; data collection, data analysis, report writing and ensuring meaningful statistical analysis and techniques are used to infer results on data collected.

The internship role will provide an opportunity to apply statistical concepts learnt in the classroom in a professional setting.

It will also help to improve research and data analysis skills as well as learn to manage and prioritize tasks. You will work alongside experts in sustainable development, natural resource economics, energy, policy and governance.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Providing in-depth research, summarizing documents, and reporting to project team members at all levels;

· Conducting primary and secondary research;

· Providing input to improve the quality of the data collected;

· Maintenance of database(s) for the consolidation of data;

· Developing innovative methodologies and analysis techniques with the research teams;

· Support the Sustainability team with carrying out the Sustainability Initiative program activities;

· Support outreach and educational workshops to create awareness on sustainability;

· Developing multi-media content (press releases, brochures, fact sheets, presentations etc.) for internal and external audiences;

· Assisting the Sustainability team effectively communicate sustainability strategies and successes;

· Assisting the Sustainability team to develop a sustainability roadmap in order to establish goals, deadlines, and mile markers;

· Writing reports that can be understood and interpreted by both technical and non-technical audiences;

· Maintain meticulous research records in the Sustainability center database;

· Assist in the implementation of Sustainability strategy and plans; and

· Other duties as may be assigned;

Key Competencies

· Ability to work with independence and flexibility.

· Excellent report writing skills.

· Proactive and self-driven.

· Strong Organizational, observational, research and data collection skills.

Qualifications

· Master’s degree in a social science discipline (Statistics, Research) or related subjects.

· Proficiency in a data analytics software e.g. MS Excel, SPSS, STATA, SAS, packages.

· Qualitative research skills (critical reflexivity).

· Quantitative and qualitative data analysis and interpretation.









Sustainability Initiatives Officer

Job Description

Reporting to: Manager, Corporate Services

Overview: In 2016, Kenya Climate Innovation Center through its sustainability Initiative committed itself to assisting Kenya in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under Agenda 2030.

The initiative was also established to contribute in mainstreaming sustainable development in the public and private sectors both at the national and local levels.

Adapting the Sustainable Development Goals into Kenya’s national context, including joint SDG campaigns with the Government, and development of frameworks for SDG implementation is a core priority for the KCIC’s Sustainability Team.

Kenya is well positioned to achieve strong progress on SDGs by building on its development gains in the past decade and demonstrating strong commitment to further reforms.

Job Summary: The KCIC ‘Sustainability Initiative Officer’ supports achievement of the objectives set out in the KCIC Sustainability Initiative.

The role supports the delivery of key sustainability strategies, projects and programs while contributing to the development of new initiatives.

Under the direction of the Clients Services Director, the jobholder is responsible for developing, planning, and managing programs and developing policies that will revolve around awareness creation, building and supporting networks and communities of practice, supervision of consultants and support for capacity building efforts, overseeing research, convening the initiative’s think tank and management of short-to-long term sustainability projects from time to time.

The role will require a candidate who has a strong ability to develop key relationships to assist in assessing sustainability challenges and opportunities for action across diverse sectors and project portfolios.

This role will focus on supporting the successful implementation of KCIC’s sustainability strategy pillars while providing transformational leadership in achieving key organisational goals through leading and building a high performing sustainability team.

Success in this position is dependent on relevant technical expertise, strong project management and communication skills and ability to prepare and present technical reports.

The ideal candidate will be able to negotiate, influence and consult with a wide range of stakeholders on various sustainability strategies and interventions.

Core Duties and Responsibilities

· Develops long and short-term strategic plans, recommending policy and organizational changes needed to advance sustainability initiatives;

· Forms trusted and effective relationships and partnerships, and the manages such partnerships in a way that leads to mutual benefit in the implementation of sustainability programs and projects;

· Coordinate sustainability outreach programs – including but not limited to speakers, events, workshops, etc.;

· Tracks relevant information and available resources, staying up to date with the rapidly changing field through publications, memberships, electronic services as well as formal and informal networks;

· Oversees implementation of current internal sustainability programs such as, the KCIC Sustainability Policy;

· Develop reports or presentations to communicate the effectiveness of sustainability initiatives;

· Markets and promotes KCIC sustainability initiative’s efforts through communication platforms including: website content, newsletter development, brochures, social media, and other promotional materials and/or publications;

· Design and produce visually engaging materials for effective message communication in print, online, posters, marketing, etc.;

· Take lead on the process of policy making and government relationship with relevant government offices that have impacts to the sustainability initiative;

· Assesses & develop strategy to influence policy and produce relevant policy papers that have impacts on sustainability;

· Develops and implements external relation strategies to profile KCIC and the sustainability initiative to secure funding and enable policy development to support development and growth of initiative;

· Educate businesses and national/local government on the important role of sustainability principles and practices relevant to their business. Influence businesses to adopt the relevant sustainability principles and practices to their business operations in relation to SDGs and Paris Climate Accord;

· Manages the implementation and monitors progress of projects that improve the organization’s impact on Kenya’s sustainability agenda, with the intent to enhance environmental integrity, social equity and economic prosperity;

· Provides input to the Initiative’s sustainability vision and strategy based on current practices, technology and policy; provides guidance on best and next practice for projects in sustainability awareness creation and other sectors;

· Assess or propose sustainability initiatives, considering factors such as cost effectiveness, technical feasibility, and acceptance;

· Actively identifies and cultivates untapped opportunities to improve the programs within the sustainability initiative, through personal motivation to develop and enhance sustainable practices;

· Identify or procure needed resources to implement sustainability programs or projects;

· Create or maintain plans or other documents related to sustainability projects;

· Provide technical or administrative support for sustainability programs or issues;

· Researches best practices of sustainability;

· Suggests and implements management solutions to address new or on-going sustainability challenges within the organization and beyond;

· Serves as the initiative’s representative at conferences and meetings;

· Performs related duties and fulfils responsibilities as required;

Requirements, Knowledge and Experience

· Master’s Degree or equivalent in Sustainability, Environmental Science, Development Studies, Social Sciences, Policy or Planning or related field.

· Five years of experience in project management especially donor funded projects or related experience within the specialty of the degree.

· Demonstrated dedication to sustainable practice, function, and lifestyle.

· Strong organizational, observational, research, and data collection skills.

· Knowledge of Sustainability theories, business practices, and local, national and global initiatives.

· Experience and skills at managing process projects, and cross-functional teams, and in facilitating group processes and meetings, as well as in change management.

· Highly motivated and self-directed, comfortable working both independently and as part of a team, willing and able to assume a high level of responsibility for a project from start to finish, show initiative to seize and develop new opportunities, and persistence with organizational change.

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, demonstrating tact and diplomacy to consistently interact effectively and flexibly with diverse groups of people including executive management, donors, government representatives, clients and the public is essential.

· Ability to work autonomously with a high degree of creativity and leadership skills.

· Ability to manage multiple projects at once by demonstrating effective resource and project planning, decision making, organizational skills and results delivery.

· Knowledge of the principles and practices of public/government organizations;

· Ability to prepare and present professional, comprehensive written and oral reports and recommendations.

· Ability to analyze and interpret and present data.

· Experience in multi-project management and reporting experience and preparation of reports for diverse audiences.

· Expertise in reporting frameworks including EU, UKAid and USAID.

· Experience in report writing and development of annual reports and impact, editing, development of infographics and supporting top level management in making sharp and impactful presentations for conferences and high level events.

Other Competencies / Skills

· Demonstrated skills in project planning implementation and budgeting.

· Professionally interact with internal and external stakeholders, whilst building key relationships that will assist in positive outcomes.

· High level of relationship management skills to build relationships with key partners and stakeholders.

· Proven experience in managing projects.

· Ability to work independently, manage competing priorities, meet tight deadlines and handle multiple tasks.

· Handle the team and projects with a high-level of professionalism and diplomacy.









Position: Manager – Access to Finance

Reporting to: Director-Client Services Job Summary

The jobholder is responsible for incubating early stage and growth stage innovations, prudent management of Proof of Concept (POC) funding and clients ‟ access to early stage and growth stage funding.

Key Responsibilities

· Provide financial analysis, accounting and business model review support to clients in the context of supporting climate technology innovators;

· Oversee market feasibility studies and KCIC investment roadmaps;

· Development of financial and statistical investment models to support investment in green tech innovations;

· In charge of the investment readiness development program:

– Educate and inform startups about the fundraising journey;

– Use a mix of high touch, online and in-person delivery models to teach business model articulation and build investment collateral;

– Analysis of each participating client and a need assessment carried out to decide what gaps need to be filled to make them “Investment Ready”;

– Review of the clients ‟ business plans with an investor ‟ s mindset;

– Preparation of revenue generation models and Financial models that capture different business cycles (sensitivity analysis/assumptions);

– Preparation of the Investor pitch / slide deck;

– Justifiable request/ask on funding;

– Coaching on “Selling” strategy;

– Manage the clients exit strategies;

– Run high quality showcase events for exposure to investors, funders and sector experts;

– Create useful connections across the value chain.

· Liaising with early stage investment fund managers to facilitate financing to KCIC ‟ s innovations;

· Provide guidance in interacting with potential SME innovators to originate new investments for KCIC;

· Attract growth equity and venture capital by proactively developing KCIC’s pipeline of investors/financiers;

· Oversee provision of late stage liquidity services to supported incubates;

· Source and support investor programs including peer-to-peer learning;

· Identify economic and industry trends, and customer demands;

· Advice on capital management, and financing options to clients;

· Develop strategy for follow-on financing for “successful” POC Cases.

Grants Administration

· Responsible for overseeing and ensuring the effective management of all grant activities in the Proof of Concept (POC) funding;

– Strict adherence to the POC eligibility & evaluation criteria;

– Educate project and project support staff on donor requirements, operational issues, regulations, policies/procedures, as it relates to financial management of assigned projects; and

– Ensure funds are disbursed in accordance with the signed Grant Agreement.

· Work closely with director client services on preparing amendments to an existing POC Agreement for approval;

· Conduct risk assessment reviews for clients proposed for POC grant award · Ensure timely and effective POC funding disbursement and management.

Implementation of Early Stage Financing Mechanism (ESFM)

The ESFM addresses the seed stage financing gap by providing the bridge between early stage KCIC like support and concessional and commercial financing.

Investments are mainly driven by strategic objectives to catalyze the market and the financial imperative for the ESFM to demonstrate a commercial investment model.

The ESFM provides funding in debt, equity and hybrid instruments on a case-by-case basis to bridge the gap faced by early stage companies when raising funding.

The manager will be responsible for overseeing all activities revolving around ESFM funding which include but not limited to:

· Scoping for potential investment opportunities;

· Ensuring adherence to eligibility and evaluation criteria including proper due diligence process;

· Ensuring proper approvals are obtained before disbursements; and

· Provision of necessary support to the investee companies; Key Competencies

· Minimum 6 years of relevant experience and knowledge in clean-tech entrepreneurship sector, new venture initiation or lean start-up methodology with 4 years in a management/leadership capacity;

· Commitment, drive and self-motivation, with a passion for „clean tech space ‟ and desire to help scale up Clean Tech businesses;

· Ability to work with independence and flexibility;

· Significant local knowledge and networks;

· Effective written and oral communication and interpersonal skills;

· Ability to think strategically and creatively;

· Good negotiation, mentorship and coaching skills; and

· Ability to work both as part of a team and independently.

Qualifications

· Post Graduate Degree in Business related areas;

· Bachelor ‟ s degree in finance, accounting or business related degree; and

· Professional Certification in Accounting or Financial Analysis certification such as CPA, ACCA, CISA, ICM, GARP or CFA.









Vacant Position: Director – Client Services

Reporting to: Chief Executive Officer

Job Summary: The jobholder is responsible for overseeing and providing policy and operational guidance to Client Services directorate.

Key Responsibilities

· Ensure development of valuable partnerships with organizations in view to generating quality KCIC brand and outsource some of KCICs services;

· Identify and prioritize focus areas in emerging client needs;

· Structure the business advisory process for incubation, acceleration and exit/alumni;

· Nurture early stage enterprises through product development, customer acquisition and revenue generation support;

· Create a mechanism for mentorship and networking through engaging experts, potential investors, and business contacts;

· Providing guidance on establishment of adequate quality client base;

· Ensure relevant training and technical assistance are constantly made available to clients;

· Develop investor networks for KCIC;

· Enhance client access to appropriate financing in proposal development for grants and Investment Program;

· Drive performance management and target based staff evaluations;

· Coach, mentor and develop the client service team staff, as well as identify areas of development for the team;

· Develop the annual Client Services operational and capital budgets;

· Plan, coordinate and execute the annual budget processes for the department;

· Ensure adherence to all KCIC policies and procedures by the client service team; and

· Prepare relevant reports to management, KCIC board, donors and other stake holders.

Key Competencies

· Significant local knowledge and networks with a demonstrated ability to grasp and adapt to the Kenyan early-stage investing and entrepreneurial context;

· Entrepreneurial mind-set/approach;

· Strong developer of teams and ability to embrace leadership principles and promote staff engagement and well-being.

· Strong ability to raise the profile and visibility of KCIC both locally and internationally

· Leadership skills for the implementation of set work plans;

· Team management and negotiation skills;

· Understanding, exposure and interest in financing in small and growing businesses;

· Ability to network and develop relationships with investors, financial institutions, fund managers and potential businesses;

· Experience in driving and leading fundraising

· Passion and ability to drive clean-tech entrepreneurship;

· Positive attitude, integrity, enthusiasm, professionalism and strong work ethics.

· Membership to professional bodies.

Qualifications

· Minimum of a Masters’ degree in a relevant business discipline;

· Minimum 10 years of relevant business experience, with at least 5 years in a management/leadership position at the helm of business.

How to Apply

To apply submit an up to date resume and cover letter detailing experience relevant to the role being applied for, current and expected salary, daytime telephone contacts, valid email address, and names of three professional referees to hr@kenyacic.org

Closing date for applications is Friday, 26th January 2018.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Kenya Climate Innovation Center is an equal opportunity employer.

Kenya Climate Innovation Center