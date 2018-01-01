NGO Jobs in Kenya - ILRI

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a communications and knowledge management specialist to develop communications materials and organize communications and knowledge sharing activities of research, outputs and outcomes of the Sustainable Livestock Systems program.

ILRI works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock.

It is the only one of 15 CGIAR research centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world. Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa.

Responsibilities

· Establish effective systems and processes to support the program and scientists in promoting and contributing to the impact of the SLS program, ensuring consistency of messages and alignment to the program objectives.

· Develop, implement and monitor the program communications strategy, including annual action plans targeting key audiences and outputs.

· Manage the production of a stream of public materials generated by the research programs, including regular news and feature blog articles and more occasional research reports, policy briefs, brochures, science posters and multimedia products

· Populate program-specific blog sites with content, engaging with the readers of these blogs and with responders to social media content generated by the programs

· Help disseminate the programs’ messages and materials through ILRI’s publishing, knowledge sharing and social media channels as well as more widely as needed

· Update SLS content on relevant pages of ILRI’s main website and other relevant web portals

· Keep track of the online footprint and media mentions of SLS and the ILRI focal points serving the CGIAR research programs on climate change, livestock and policies, working to amplify these where appropriate

· Develop program-related materials, such as summaries of research projects, updates of research progress, staff profiles, feature articles and success stories

· Help the programs’ researchers/team leaders work with media e.g. organize journalist interviews and staff profiles, and disseminate key messages

· Ensure that research publications and other outputs are deposited and indexed in ILRI’s repository and contribute information as needed for ILRI’s online calendar of events and contacts systems

· Identify, track and report on a set of performance indicators for communications work in the research program

· Contribute to the ILRI-wide communications and KM community of practice, participate in CKM learning, reviewing and planning activities and ensure that these activities follow ILRI standards and agreed channels

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, advertising or related field.

· Master’s degree communications or related field will be added advantage;

· At least 5 years of progressively advanced experience in relevant communications work with focus on writing, editing, proofreading and design of materials for print and web;

· Experience and expertise in: Graphic arts computer programs. Database management. Managing media relations. Publishing software.

· Excellent technical/ scientific writing and editing skills.

· Experience with international or development oriented organizations.

· Expertise in using social media for high impact.

· Outstanding written and excellent verbal, English;

· Skilled in mainstream computer programs, especially Microsoft Office applications;

· Sharp analytical, organizational and documentation skills;

· Keen attention to detail;

· Ability to work well both independently and within teams;

· Flexible, willing to grow professionally, learn new skills;

· Can meet tight deadlines without compromising quality.

Terms of Appointment

This is a Nationally Recruited Staff (NRS) position based at ILRI’s Nairobi campus. It is open to Kenyan nationals only. The position is on a 3-year contract, renewable subject to satisfactory performance and availability of funding.

Job Level

This position is at job level 2D and open to Kenyan nationals only. ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes; pension, medical and other insurances for ILRI’s Nationally Recruited Staff.

How to apply:

Applicants should CLICK HERE to send a cover letter and CV expressing their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development before 6 February 2018.









The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Communications Officer to provide leadership and coordination for all communication, public and media engagements by the BecA-ILRI Hub, ensuring a significant growth in its international profile.

ILRI works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock.

It is the only one of 15 CGIAR research centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world. Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa.

The position

The job holder will develop and implement strategic and tactical communications plans that will amplify the impact of the BecA-ILR Hub’s research, capacity building and research related services, and help position the Hub as a world class research facility enhancing agricultural biosciences research capacity of African scientists for improved food and nutritional safety and security and income.

The person reports to the Director of the BecA-ILRI Hub and will work closely with and liaise with the ILRI Communications Unit.

Responsibilities

· Establish effective systems and processes to support the research programs and scientists in promoting, and contribute to the impact of BecA Hub’s work through a broad range of communication tools and integrated programs to ensure consistency of messaging emanating from the Hub;

· Progress communications strategies and implement annual action plans targeting key audiences of the Hub including the use of media programs, digital and social media channels, one-on-one engagements;

· Manage BecA Hub’s presence and visibility at major external events

· Undertake engagements with donors, policy makers, constituent regional institutions and various stakeholders on behalf of the BecA-ILRI Hub;

· Develop and maintain relationships with media contacts and drive positive international and regional media coverage of the Hub through proactive media relations using press releases, media events, contributed articles;

· Contribute to enhanced internal communications by advising on innovative mechanisms, and by developing appropriate messaging and processes to maximize the effectiveness of communication;

· Oversee the activities related to the production of high quality communications materials, including digital content, annual reports and reviews, newsletters and e-newsletters, etc;

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree in journalism, advertising, communications or related subject area.

· Experience in relationship building with diverse stakeholder groups

· Experience in supporting communications and/or media relations in agricultural/environmental research for development is an added advantage.

· Ability to think strategically and to develop and execute a strategic communication planning

· Ability to read, understand and assimilate complex technical information to produce clear, well-written summaries.

· Ability to present and package scientific information into various formats to suit specialist and non-specialist audiences.

· Basic knowledge of and skills in desktop publishing, HTML, photography and photo editing.

· Demonstrated ability to work independently and well within teams.

· Fluent English language skills, both written and spoken.

· Excellent communication, organizational and documentation skills.

Terms of Appointment

This is a Nationally Recruited Staff (NRS) position based at ILRI’s Nairobi campus. It is open to Kenyan nationals only. The position is on a 3-year contract, renewable subject to satisfactory performance and availability of funding.

Job Level

This position is at job level 3A and open to Kenyan nationals only. ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes; pension, medical and other insurances for ILRI’s Nationally Recruited Staff.

How to apply:

Applicants should CLICK HERE to send a cover letter and CV explaining their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development before 6 February 2018. The position title and reference number REF: CO /BecA/10/2017 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.









The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Statistical Geneticist to support the genetic and genomic evaluation systems and development of genomic tools in collaboration with national and regional livestock and chicken breeding programs in developing countries.

ILRI works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock.

It is the only one of 15 CGIAR research centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world. Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa.

Responsibilities

· Contribute to the coordination of field data collection and feedback activities; working closely with both national and international research and development partners

· Contribute to the assessment and testing of innovative approaches to livestock genetic improvement that can deliver substantial improvements to poor farmers in low-input environments and a developing country setting

· Support genetic and genomic evaluation systems and development of genomic tools in collaboration with national and regional breeding programs

· Contribute to the development of new research proposals and /building/reviewing of databases for ruminant and poultry livestock performance recording, monitoring and farmer feedback for use in developing countries

· Develop tools and guidelines around topical issues affecting AnGR improvement, utilization and development in developing countries based on the data generated and the learnings from on-going projects

· Publish research results in peer- reviewed journals, conference proceedings or other public media

· Supervise MSc and PhD students from different countries on relevant topics

· Support team members in training partners in statistical analyses as part of capacity strengthening of the national and regional breeding programs, especially in data analyses and genomic breeding value predictions

· Coordinate and facilitate scientific exchanges with partners from both developed and developing countries to enhance practical skills in improved dairy cattle and enhanced utilization of other livestock species, especially sheep, goats and chickens under low input commercial settings

· Contribute to the communication of related livestock genetics and breeding program work at ILRI work, e.g. through preparation of ILRI publications such as working papers, policy briefs, technical reports, journal publications, conference papers and presentations at relevant fora

· Contribute to the running of workshops and meetings for specific projects (ILRI-UNE, SRUC, ADGG, ACGG AVCD)

· Establish and maintain professional contacts, and interact with both national and international officials and experts, other researchers, international organizations, development partners, and stakeholders in area of livestock genetic improvement.

· Contributing to the organization of conferences, seminars, and workshops organized or co-organized by the research team and program.

· Participate in relevant institutional committees

Requirements

· 3 years post-doctoral experience Genetics and Genomics

· Strong capabilities in quantitative analysis, with demonstrated experience in mixed model methodologies (especially experience with the use of ASREML), genomic selection and general application of molecular information (genomic tools) in practical animal breeding

· Proficiency in at least one statistical package, such as SAS, R or GenStat and in livestock database design, management and use

· Familiarity with approaches to achieve data integration, interoperability and visualization;

· Demonstrated ability to effectively communicate research results in the form of reports or scientific publications

· A good track record of scientific publications and resource mobilization

· Demonstrated ability to work in team, network, prioritize, deliver under pressure and within set deadlines

· Evidence of excellent written and spoken English

· Experience in managing field and data analytics teams

Post location: The position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya

Position level: The position level is 4C.

Duration: 3 years with the possibility of renewal, contingent upon individual performance and continued funding.

Benefits: ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes 15% Pension, Medical insurance, Life insurance and allowances for: Education, Housing, Relocation, Home leave, Annual holiday entitlement of 30 days + public holidays.

How to apply:

Applicants should CLICK HERE to send a cover letter and CV expressing their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development on or before 24 February 2018. The position title and reference number GS/12/2017 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.









ILRI Consultancy

Economic assessment of substandard and counterfeit veterinary products in Kenya

(Re-advertisement)

International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Consultant to develop a framework to estimate the economic impact of substandard and counterfeit veterinary products in Kenya.

The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) works to improve food and nutrition security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock.

It is the only one of 15 CGIAR research centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world. Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa.

Background: Animal health delivery in Kenya is constrained by many factors including availability of professionals, poor infrastructure in some parts of the country and inappropriate policies for private sector growth. Availability of animal health products (drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics) forms an important part of the animal health delivery system.

There have been reports of widespread use of counterfeit and substandard veterinary products in the country. In human medicine where there is more data, it is estimated that the volume of fake medicines is about 30% (Frederiksen –Hagen, 2014).

The limited information indicate that the use of counterfeit and substandard products is more rampant in the arid and semi-arid parts of the country.

It is therefore necessary to estimate the extent of this problem as part of the goal of improving the delivery of animal health services.

Scope of work

The scope of work includes:

The consultant will develop a framework for calculating the economic cost of the use of counterfeit and substandard veterinary medicines based on literature review of what has been done previously and stakeholder consultations.

The framework should include methods of capturing the various cost of using substandard and counterfeit drugs and the assumptions made.

Using the framework, the consultant will then estimate the economic cost of counterfeit and substandard veterinary products in Isiolo, Marsabit, Garissa and Kiambu counties where data on the prevalence of the use of counterfeit and substandard veterinary products and the volumes of the use of these products has been collected. Other sources of data will also be needed and where data are missing this will be identified.

The consultant will then extrapolate these costs to a national estimate.

Final Products

· A report of the analytical framework for calculating the economic cost of counterfeit and substandard veterinary products

· A report of the economic cost of counterfeit and substandard veterinary products in Isiolo, Garissa, Marsabit and Kiambu counties

· A report on the data gaps that could improve the calculation of the economic cost of counterfeit and substandard veterinary products.

· A final technical report that includes the background, methodology, results and conclusions

Consultancy Fee: daily rate

Post location: Home based

Duration: 60 days

Expected places of travel: Isiolo, Marsabit, Garissa and Kiambu

Essential Skills and Qualifications Required:

· A PhD in Agricultural or Development economics

· Experience in carrying out a similar type of analysis

· Knowledge of the Kenya animal health sector

· Proven track record carrying out similar assignments

· Demonstrable writing skills

How to apply:

Applicants should CLICK HERE to send a cover letter and CV explaining their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development before 10 February 2018.

The position title and reference number REF:EAVP/01/2018 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.

We thank all applicants for their interest in working for ILRI. Due to the volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ILRI does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing or training). ILRI also does not concern itself with information on applicants’ bank accounts.

To find out more about ILRI, visit our websites at http://www.ilri.org/

To find out more about working at ILRI visit our website at http://www.ilri.org/ilricrowd/

ILRI is an equal opportunity employer.