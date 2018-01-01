NGO Jobs in Kenya - ICRC

Employment Opportunity

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent organisation with the exclusively humanitarian mission to protect the lives and dignity of victims of war and internal violence and to provide them with assistance.

It also endeavours to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening International Humanitarian Law and universal humanitarian principles.

The ICRC’s Regional Delegation in Nairobi co-ordinates the institution’s humanitarian activities in Kenya, Tanzania and Djibouti. It also runs regional specialist units that provide support and expertise to the ICRC’s delegations in Africa.

Can you captivate an audience?

Do you have what it takes to keep participants spellbound?

Are you our new Learning Facilitator ?

(Open to Kenyan Nationals only)

The Regional Delegation in Nairobi is seeking to fill one full-time learning facilitator position as soon as possible.

Under the supervision of the Head of the Learning and Development Unit for Africa, the trainer facilitates in-house staff training courses throughout Africa, both independently and in cooperation with other trainers of the unit.

Main duties and responsibilities

· Delivers training courses covering staff induction, team management and leadership, communication, and other relevant topics

· Training and support of trainers and training relays

· Engages in participant follow up before and after Face-to-Face training sessions

· Develops course content in accordance with learning and development module designs

· Conducts Learning Needs Analyses

· Reporting for courses animated or co-animated

Minimum required knowledge and experience

· Excellent communication skills in English and French, including public speaking, presentation skills and drafting of complex texts

· Minimum 5 years’ experience/training in public speaking/acting/anchoring will be an important asset

· Training experience is an important asset; strong willingness to further develop training competences

· Experience in team leadership and management

· University degree is desired, but not exclusively, in Communication, Acting/Drama, Education, Business, Psychology, etc.

· Strong intercultural skills: openness to and tolerance of different cultures, religions and opinions

· Fluent command of spoken and written English and French; other languages are an asset

· International experience is a definite asset

· Very good computer skills

· Ability to manage groups in an efficient and friendly manner

· Highly motivated individual with the desire to make a difference

· Available for frequent travel in the region and beyond, including irregular working hours









Employment Opportunity: Regional Driving Centre Coordinator

(Re-advertisement for Kenyan citizens only)

The ICRC Logistic Support Centre in Nairobi (Industrial Area) is seeking an experienced & highly motivated individual to fill the position of Regional Driving Centre Coordinator.

Responsibilities:

· Organize training for the ICRC drivers based in Kenya and other ICRC delegations in the region (15 countries). Monitor the performance and progress on driving skills, attitude and behaviour and propose further training if required;

· Communicate with the ICRC delegations to establish training schedules for their participants;

· Analyse road accidents affecting the ICRC delegations, produce regular regional reports and propose strategies to enhance road safety on a regional aspect;

· Take part in selection of appropriate external resources, facilitators or trainers when required and ensure the training is conducted in the highest standard of quality;

· Develop training materials and coordinate the different facilitators to disseminate each training;

· Participate and contribute in the yearly budget for Driving centre training unit ;

· Communicate and coordinate with commercial companies or local authorities to ensure safety and access to various locations for training purpose ;

· Coordinate with the ICRC workshop in Nairobi on the needed maintenance, repairs and security checks to be performed on the training vehicles after each practical session;

Minimum requirements:

· Holder of a Degree in Education, Transport Management or Equivalent;

· Excellent communication skills in written and spoken English. French is an asset:

· At least 5 years experience in a similar field;

· Advanced Computer Skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint);

· Heavy commercial vehicle driving license all categories;

· Experience in Driving Training and Automotive industry is an asset;

The profile: Excellent communication skills, a good team leader, excellent analytical skills, ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines, good organiser, high sense of integrity, good pedagogical skills.

How to Apply

Interested persons with the required background and experience are invited to submit their application to Human Resources Office on the address or e-mail below, on or before 26th January 2018.

Please include a cover letter, detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certificates, current and expected remuneration and contact details of three referees.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

International Committee of the Red Cross,

Logistics Support Centre,

P.O. Box 34071 – 00100(GPO),

Nairobi, Kenya

e-Mail: lon_hr_services@icrc.org

Please do not send your application if you already applied for this position earlier