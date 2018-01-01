NGO Jobs in Kenya - EACSOF Kenya Chapter

East African Civil Society Forum – Kenya Chapter and Mombasa Port CSO Platform are inviting applications for position of:

National Coordinator

The Coordinator will take the main responsibility of ensuring that all the programmes and activities of EACSOF Kenya Chapter are implemented as planned as well as to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Secretariat to enable it to play its rightful role in advancing Kenya’s regional integration agenda.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

The Coordinator will work directly with the EACSOF Kenya Chapter National Working Group, Kenya National Dialogue Committee, Host Organization (Collaborative Centre for Gender and Development (CCGD)) and the Mombasa CSOs Platform on Port Reforms while establishing close working relationship and linkages with EAC organs and Institutions, such as EALA, EAC Secretariat as well as relevant national Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Civil Society Organisations, Private Sector/Business Associations and other interest groups.

Key duties and responsibilities of the Coordinator will include:

(a) Support for National Dialogue Process

· Coordinate linkage between EACSOF Kenya Chapter, State Department of East African Affairs, Private Sector Organizations, other interest groups and other Government Institutions and agencies with regards to regional integration matters and consolidative dialogue process.

· Assist in mobilization of stakeholders and arrange for dialogue workshops on key national and regional issues.

· Coordinate

· Liaise with the EAC secretariat, EALA Kenya Chapter and the SDEAA on upcoming events/issues to ensure timely preparations and effective participation by CSOs and other relevant stakeholders.

(b) Support for Mombasa Port Reform Initiatives

· Coordinate linkage between the CSOs and all relevant stakeholders with regards to port reform initiative and regional integration matters.

· Liaise with the Mombasa CSOs Coordinator to ensure that the Steering Committee (Board) of the Mombasa CSOs Platform has regular updates on activities of port reform processand ensure collaboration and synergy formation where necessary.

· Liaise with the Mombasa CSOs Coordinator to ensure proper understanding and good working relationship with the relevant County Departments.

· Liaise with the Mombasa CSOs Coordinator to ensure an updated record of allupcoming issues and activities to ensure that the CSOs get sufficient time to prepare and effectively participate in the Port initiatives.

(c) Support and Enhance Institutional Capacity

· Take lead in resource mobilization for EACSOF Kenya

· Coordinate all EACSOF Kenya Chapter networks and facilitate the recruitment of new members

· Ensure safekeeping and filing of all EACSOF’s documents

· Be responsible for network building and publicity of EACSOF Kenya to ensure national and regional visibility

(d) Reporting

· The Coordinator will prepare periodic report against the deliverables defined in the approved work plans and the Monitoring Plan.

· The Coordinator will also prepare brief activity-based reports and longer quarterly reports and submit to donor (Monitoring and Evaluation Team) and EACSOF’s National Working Group.

· The Coordinator will also produce quarterly and bi-annual newsletters to be shared with Donors and other stakeholders.

Duration and Location

The Coordinator will be engaged for 6 months with the possibility of an extension.

The Coordinator is expected to be based at the Offices of Collaborative Centre for Gender and Development (where EACSOF is hosted) in Westlands, Nairobi, Kenya but is expected to travel frequently within the country and the EAC region on official business.

EACSOF (K) COORDINATOR QUALIFICATIONS/PROFILE

The Coordinator will have the following qualifications/profile:

· Experienced project manager (project cycle management), with at least three year experience in policy advocacy

· Knowledge of financial management of projects including project cost control

· Thorough understanding of the functioning of EAC

· Should demonstrate extensive knowledge of the work and working environment of civil society organizations in Kenya and the EAC/Africa region

· A Bachelor’s degree in Project Management, Social Studies, Law, Education, Business Management, Development Studies, International Relations, Diplomacy or related social science discipline and demonstrated 5 year engagement in related work.

· A Master’s Degree is preferred with requisite 3 years’ experience

· Proven track record of working and contacts with the Government Ministries, State departments and Commissions; CSOs and PSOs.

· Knowledge of capacity building, coaching and mentoring is an added advantage

· Good diplomatic and inter-personal skills.

· Good communication skills: demonstrate strong report writing ability and working knowledge of relevant ICT including key computer packages.

· Demonstrate knowledge of relationship-building skills, and accustomed to building networks and coordination mechanisms across institutions.

· Proficient in both English and Kiswahili.









Mombasa Coordinator

Mombasa Port CSO Platform 2017-18

Introduction: The Mombasa Port Reform Initiative CSOs Stakeholders’ Group was established for purposes of discussion and development of a cooperative effort and framework for enhancement of effectiveness and efficiency of operations at the port of Mombasa.

The Mombasa Port Reform Initiative CSOs Stakeholders’ group’s role is advisory and voluntary, with no regulatory authority granted to it.

The CSOs stakeholders group is interested in ensuring constitutionalism and the rule of law; public participation; social justice and responsibility; and good governance at the Mombasa Port.

The CSO Platform on the Port seeks to enhance the social license of the Port by creating goodwill, legitimacy, acceptance and co-ownership amongst communities impacted by the Port by ensuring stakeholders pay attention to externalities that could hamper the Port’s operations.

The platform has prioritized four areas of program interventions:

Governance: That there is lack of a structured framework of engagement between the port community and port management. This has made local concerns and cultures ignored thus contributing to minimal participation by local communities.

Natural resources: Claims of dispossession among communities when the Port of Mombasa was constructed, Perceptions that land use practices and tenure systems have entrenched injustice and inequalities in the management of land particularly in the coastal areas, and emergence of violent groups, such as the Mombasa Republican Council, due to long held grievances which have the potential to negatively affect the Port Reforms.

Security: Rising insecurity within and among immediate and wider communities within the Port catchment in Mombasa has the potential to negatively affect the Port’s productivity as well as create longer term operational risks.

Labour/Employment: Unfair labour practices have been encountered at the port of Mombasa. Working conditions are below acceptable standards according to the International Transport Workers Federation. Furthermore, Mombasa port is said to have over 50 accidents per month.

There have been complaints of discriminative employment practices with ethnicity and sex being key elements along which discrimination is exercised. The 33% gender requirement has been ignored. This situation has also created risks that need to be mitigated if the Port reforms are to be supported by the communities. In addition, sexual harassment and casualization of labour are also rife.

The platform is hosted by KECOSCE and chaired by SAP which also provides oversight role to assist with the coordination and mobilization of members and other relevant stakeholders.

The Platform has also established a Board/Steering Committee involving the host organization and thematic group representatives.

The Board meets quarterly while the General Meeting are held bi-annually. The platform has further entered into other engagement arrangements with both County Government and the Kenya Ports Authority with the aim to ensure participatory port reforms.

The Port CSOs also managed to be incorporated as part of the Port Community Charter.

Detailed Terms of Reference for Technical Assistance to Mombasa Port CSO Platform Coordinator

The Coordinator will take the main responsibility of ensuring that all the programmes and activities of Port CSOs Platform are implemented as planned as well as to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Secretariat to enable it to play its rightful role in advancing port reform agenda.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

The Coordinator will work directly with the Port CSO Platform’s Steering Committee, EACSOF Kenya Chapter Host Organization Collaborative Centre for Gender and Development (CCGD)- while establishing close working relationship and linkages with Government organs and Institutions, such as KPA, County Government Executive, County Assembly, Private Sector / Business Associations and other groups of interest.

Key duties and responsibilities of the Coordinator will include:

(a) Support for Mombasa Port Reform Initiatives

· Map out relevant and key stakeholders on Port reforms

· Ensure implementation of the Advocacy strategy and timely delivery of project expected results and outputs.

· Coordinate linkage between the CSOs, Port Community (Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Ferry Services, and Kenya Maritime Authority etc), County Government of Mombasa, and Business Membership Organizations (Kenya Transport Association, Kenya Association of Manufacturers, Association of Freighters and Clearing and Forwarding Agents) with regards to regional integration matters and other matters affecting the community around the port.

· Ensure that the Steering Committee (Board) of the Mombasa CSOs Platform has regular updates on activities of KPA and ensure collaboration and synergy formation where necessary.

· Ensure proper understanding and good working relationship with the relevant County Departments.

· Coordinate linkage and close partnership with Mombasa County Assembly and County Assembly Service Board to gain support towards sensitizing the people as well as towards policies requiring the inputs of CSOs.

· Offer technical support and guidance to Mombasa CSOs Platform to enable it to operate effectively and to deliver on its mandate.

· Liaise with County Assembly and KPA’s CSO focal person on upcoming issues and activities to ensure that the CSOs get sufficient time to prepare and effectively participate in the Port initiatives.

· Assist the CSOs to arrange for Workshops on key/prevailing issues or sector specific appraisal.

· Provide regular updates on prevailing issues that are relevant to the CSOs.

(b) Support and Enhance Institutional Capacity

· Coordinate all TMEA-funded support to the Mombasa Port CSO Platform and responsible for ensuring effectiveness.

· Facilitate the design and implementation of TMEA-funded activities, in line with the approved Work Plan.

· Train the CSOs members on negotiation, lobby and advocacy skills

(c) Reporting

The Coordinator will report against the deliverables defined in the approved work plan and the Monitoring Plan.

The Coordinator will also prepare brief activity-based reports and longer quarterly reports and submit to TMEA (Monitoring and Evaluation Team) and CSO’s Board/Steering Committee.

The Coordinator will also produce quarterly and bi-annual newsletters to be shared with TMEA and other stakeholders.

Duration and Location

The Consultant /Coordinator will be employed on permanent basis for six (6) months with the possibility of an extension.

The Coordinator is expected to be based at the Offices of KECOSCE (where the Port CSO Platform is hosted) in Mombasa, but is expected to travel frequently to Nairobi and elsewhere in and the EAC region.

Mombasa Coordinator Qualifications / Profile

The Coordinator will have the following qualifications / profile:

· Experienced project manager (project cycle management), with at least two year experience in policy advocacy

· Knowledge of financial management of projects

· Thorough understanding of Mombasa port reform initiatives

· Should demonstrate extensive knowledge of the work and working environment of civil society organizations in Coastal region and the rest of Kenya

· A Bachelor’s degree in Project Management, Social Studies, Law, Education, Business Management, Development Studies, International Relations, Diplomacy or related social science discipline and demonstrated 3 year engagement in related work.

· A Master’s Degree would be an added advantage

· Proven track record of working and contacts with the Government Ministries, State departments and Commissions; CSOs and PSOs.

· Knowledge of capacity building, coaching and mentoring is an added advantage

· Good diplomatic and inter-personal skills.

· Good communication skills: demonstrate strong report writing ability and working knowledge of relevant ICT including key computer packages.

· Demonstrate knowledge of relationship-building skills, and accustomed to building networks and coordination mechanisms across institutions.

· Proficient in both English and Kiswahili.

Application Process

All interested Applicants will be required to email their cover letter on their suitability and experience as well as listing certificates & testimonials and attach a detailed CV to eacsofke@gmail.com and copy to info@ccgdcentre.org to reach us by 31st January 2018 by 12.00 mid night.

Clearly indicate the job you are applying for.

Do not attach copies of academic certificates and other testimonials.