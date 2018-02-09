NGO Jobs in Kenya – CDN

The Catholic Diocese of Nakuru (CDN) wishes to recruit a highly motivated and competent individual to fill the position of a Sales and Marketing Executive for a radio station located in Kabarnet.

Job Ref: CDN/HR/018/037/2018

Key Responsibility: To ensure that the set targets are achieved at all times by developing strategies for the Radio Station. Develop and execute effective marketing solutions to cultivate brand and growth of the Radio Station and identify new marketing opportunities.

Key Results Areas

· Design, implement and facilitate the marketing plan for the Radio Station

· Ensure the sales / marketing department achieve the set targets

· Will be responsible for, growing and deepening customers relationships that translates into sales.

Qualifications & Experience

· A diploma in Sales and Marketing from a recognized institution.

· At least 3 years’ experience in sales and marketing.

· Excellent, interpersonal communication, report writing, self motivated and computer skills with a good track record of the same.





Radio Station Manager

Job Ref: CDN/HR/018/010/2018

Key Responsibilities: The Radio Station Manager would help develop appropriate radio programmes and strategies to achieve the radio’s noble Social and Pastoral vision and will also be expected to develop the appropriate structures and human talent to roll out relevant and up to date radio services to the community.

Requirements:

· A university graduate with a post-graduate diploma in journalism / mass communication from a reputable college. However graduates with other degrees backed by senior electronic media management experience will be considered.

· Over 5 years experience in radio programme and general management with at least 3 years of work in a senior management position.

· Outstanding creativity and experience in radio programme development.

· A passion for developing and motivating people through teamwork.

· A passion and commitment to reach out and uplift the masses through Pastoral and Human development Programmes.









Radio Presenter

Job Ref: CDN/HR/018/036/2018

Requirements:

· A diploma in journalism / mass communication from a reputable college. A degree in journalism / mass communication is an added advantage.

· Over 2 years experience in radio presentation.

· A passion and commitment to reach out and uplift the masses through Pastoral and Human development Programmes.

Skills

· Good communication skills.

· Good presentation skills.

· Creative and good interpersonal skills.

Interested candidates should submit their applications, enclosing a detailed CV, copies of academic testimonials and names of three referees and day time telephone contacts to:

Personnel Director

Catholic Diocese of Nakuru

P.O. Box 938 – 20100

Nakuru.

or e-mail us: cdnvacancies@yahoo.com

So as to be received by 9th February 2018

Kindly indicate Current & Expected consolidated salary in your application.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.