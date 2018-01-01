NGO Jobs in Kenya - CAP YEI

Job Title: Fabrication & Welding Facilitator

Availability: Immediate

Location: Kisii

CAP Youth Empowerment Institute Kenya was established to provide Basic Employability Skills Training (BEST) for disadvantaged youth in the society with particular focus on women to get equitable, qualitative learning and access to promising labour market oriented opportunities, savings and credit that support their pathways to safe and positive futures.

The key purpose of this project is to assist 2,430 disadvantaged youth to make informed choices, develop labour-market oriented employability skills and access job placements, savings and enterprise development support.

Job Responsibilities

· Conduct trainings at the learning centers to equip learners with Welding & fabrication knowledge and skills.

· Conduct trainings at the learning centers while taking into consideration the contexts and profiles of the learners. This may involve being flexible and adaptable to environments which may necessitate adjusting delivery styles.

· Support learners during trainings

· Maintain and observe quality standards in content delivery.

· Ensure weekly work log is completed to include information on whether learning objectives were met and document the successes and challenges experienced.

· Maintain an up to date record of students.

· Ensure students on internship fill their logbooks.

· Ensure students maintain highest levels of discipline at all times.

· Collect information pertaining to trainings including seeking and compiling feedback from learners on trainings, for course improvement.

· Document training activities through photographs for reporting purposes

· Participate in Road shows to recruit students.

· Any other duties as may be assigned

Requirements

· Minimum Higher Diploma in Fabrication & Welding Engineering. Those with diploma and with relevant experience will be considered.

· At least two (2) years working experience in the field of welding and fabrication.

· Knowledge and experience of computers and computer packages.

· Knowledge of soft skills required for workplace readiness.

· Experience in teaching/ training, experience teaching/training in underprivileged communities would be an added advantage

· Good presentation and communication (verbal and written) skills

· Good facilitation skills

· Time management skills

· Fluency in English and Kiswahili is essential









Job Title: Automobile Facilitator

Availability: Immediately

CAP Youth Empowerment Institute Kenya, is supported by MasterCard Foundation, was established to provide Basic Employability Skills Training (BEST) for disadvantaged youth in the society with particular focus on women to get equitable, qualitative learning and access to promising labour market oriented opportunities, savings and credit that support their pathways to safe and positive futures.

The key purpose of the organization is to assist 10,000 disadvantaged youth to make informed choices, develop labour-market oriented employability skills and access job placements, savings and enterprise development support.

Job Responsibilities

· Training and equipping the students with Automobile skills.

· Sourcing of employment and internship opportunities for students.

· Sourcing of guest lectures and organizing field visits and industry exposures for the students.

· Ensure students on internship fill their logbooks.

· Maintain an up to date record of students.

· Ensure students maintain highest levels of discipline at all times.

· Accompany students when going for interviews.

· Source for credible mentors to mentor the students.

· Participate in road shows to recruit students to the program.

· Follow up with students both on internship and placement to support them and get feedback on their progress.

· Ensure that students attend classes as required.

· Provide students with resources for studying.

· Link the youth with potential employers.





Requirements

· At least One (1) year experience in Automobile

· Must have experience in two wheelers overhaul

· Must have passion working with young people.

· Degree/Diploma in Automotive Engineering

· Ability to meet deadlines and handle diverse tasks simultaneously using prioritization.

· Strong oral and written communication skills.

· Excellent Presentation skills.

· Networking skills a must.

How to Apply

To express interest in this opportunity, send your CV to recruitment@capyei.org by 15th January 2018.

Cover letter should be pasted on the body of the email and not as an attachment

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.