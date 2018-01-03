New education system now normalizing H@M0S3XUALITY - See this definition of ‘FAMILY’ (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 05:52
Wednesday, January 03, 2018 - It seems some people are working hard behind the scenes to slowly normalize h0m0s3xuality.
This is a book used to teach the young ones and from the broad definition of ‘family’, it’s not rocket science to see the agenda.
See the book below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Shindwe! Are these the new Matiangi curricula e?