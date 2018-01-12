NASA’s ESTHER PASSARIS shocks NASA supporters as she recognizes UHURU’s Presidency before RAILA’s swearing in

NASA’s ESTHER PASSARIS shocks NASA supporters as she recognizes UHURU’s Presidency before RAILA’s swearing inEditor's Choice 07:33
Friday January 12, 2018 - Nairobi Women Representative, Esther Passaris, has finally recognized President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Presidency despite being elected on a NASA ticket.
Speaking yesterday at the Chemi Chemi ya Uzima Institute during a funds drive, Passaris asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to heed to his call of unity as he crafts his Cabinet and Government.
''The President has always talked about unity.”
“We would like to…
Page 1 2
Oops! Esther, do you now apologize for using your head?
NASA Politicians will be apologizing for the next five years. Looks like it.