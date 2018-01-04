NASA MPs tell RAILA ODINGA and his attack dogs to support UHURU/ RUTO’s man, MATIANG’I – Don’t vilify him

NASA MPs tell RAILA ODINGA and his attack dogs to support UHURU/ RUTO’s man, MATIANG’I – Don’t vilify himNews, Politics 04:47
Thursday January 4,2017 - A section of MPs from Gusii land have asked NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and his attack dogs not to harass acting interior CS, Dr. Fred Matiang’i.
For a couple of months now, Raila Odinga foot soldiers have been asking for the resignation of Matiang’i who is also the Education Cabinet Secretary.
Speaking separately on Wednesday, Borabu MP, Ben Momanyi, and West Mugirango MP, Vincent Kemosi, urged all stakeholders to…
Page 1 2
the guy is a fraudster heading jap fallacy of nonsense.