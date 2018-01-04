NASA MPs tell RAILA ODINGA and his attack dogs to support UHURU/ RUTO’s man, MATIANG’I – Don’t vilify him

Thursday January 4,2017 - A section of MPs from Gusii land have asked NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and his attack dogs not to harass acting interior CS, Dr. Fred Matiang’i.





For a couple of months now, Raila Odinga foot soldiers have been asking for the resignation of Matiang’i who is also the Education Cabinet Secretary.





Speaking separately on Wednesday , Borabu MP, Ben Momanyi, and West Mugirango MP, Vincent Kemosi, urged all stakeholders to…



