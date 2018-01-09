NASA MP says he recognizes UHURU as President and tells RAILA ODINGA to stop his swearing in madness

Tuesday January 9, 2018 - A vocal Ford Kenya MP has asked NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to stop this madness of swearing himself in as President of Kenya.





Addressing the media Tuesday morning, Kitutu Chache South MP, Richard Onyonka, said he recognizes President Uhuru Kenyatta as President of Kenya and urged Raila to respect the law.





“The President of Kenya is Uhuru Kenyatta.”





“Uhuru Kenyatta was legally sworn in as President and…



