NAISULA LEISUDA dumps MURKOMEN like a hot potato – See her engagement message after being a ‘mpango wa kando’

Tuesday January 2, 2018 - Samburu West MP, Naisula Leisuda, seems to have started the New Year in style after she displayed her engagement ring.





Despite being rumoured to be Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen’s a Mpango wa Kando, on January 1, Leisula was more than happy to announce the news of her engagement as she took to social media to break it to Kenyans.





Here is Leisuda’s message





“When we made a decision to not only run for…



