Nairobi has gone to the dogs, See what a thug did to this LADY in broad daylight along Tom Mboya (PHOTO)

Sunday, 21 January 2018 - The once beautiful city of Nairobi has gone to the dogs.

Insecurity in Nairobi’s CBD has increased with criminal gangs relocating from the slums to the city centre.

This lady was walking along Tom Mboya and a thug grabbed her earrings in broad daylight and left her bleeding with trifling injuries.

