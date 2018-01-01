NAIROBERRY!! See how Kenyans are conned in Nairobi’s streets in broad daylight (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 06:23
Tuesday, 09 January 2018 - You may have heard tales of unsuspecting people buying clothes in Nairobi streets only to get home and find that they have just bought a duster.
Well, this video shows how these cons execute it perfectly without the buyer raising eye-brows.
It happens in a split second and it can actually happen to anybody.
Watch the video below.
Wait for it 😅 pic.twitter.com/gZr5Oj4mhy— Stephen Musyoka (@smusyoka) January 9, 2018
