NAIROBERRY!! See how Kenyans are conned in Nairobi’s streets in broad daylight (VIDEO)

, , , 06:23

Tuesday, 09 January 2018 - You may have heard tales of unsuspecting people buying clothes in Nairobi streets only to get home and find that they have just bought a duster.

Well, this video shows how these cons execute it perfectly without the buyer raising eye-brows.


It happens in a split second and it can actually happen to anybody.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno