MUTULA KALONZO reveals how KALONZO left them stranded at Serena, switched off his phone ahead of RAILA‘s swearing

Wednesday January 31, 2018 - Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, has claimed that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka deliberately skipped the swearing in of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as the People’s President on Tuesday , and should not lie to Kenyans that he was hijacked.





On Tuesday night, Kalonzo said that he was locked in a room.





He said this is the reason he did not attend the swearing of NASA leader, Raila Odinga as the President of the people.





But Mutula on Wednesday said they had agreed to…



