MURKOMEN all smiles as he sits on MOURINHO’s seat during visit to Man United’s Old Trafford (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, January 30, 2018 - Senator Kipchumba Murkomen achieved one of his childhood dreams over the weekend after he visited Manchester United’s fabled playground, Old Trafford.

Murkomen was accompanied by his wife, Gladys Wanjiru.


“Today I visited the theatre of dreams. The Home of the best team ever in British history. What a humbling experience! Forever GGMU.”He wrote on twitter.

From the photos he shared on social media, he had an extensive tour of the Old Trafford ground, the club’s trophy-laden Cabinet, dressing room and the Sir Alex Ferguson stand.

He also took a picture while seated on Man United manager Jose Mourinho’s official seat. 

