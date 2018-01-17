Murang’a County residents elected dogs for MCAs! They have fought twice in 10 days! Are they not foolish dogs?

Wednesday January 17, 2018 - Chaos and pandemonium rocked Murang’a County Assembly on Tuesday after MCAs engaged in fist fights for the third time in seven weeks following a change of leadership in the Assembly.





The incident happened after a group of MCAs led by newly elected Majority Leader, Amos Murigi, attempted to assume office but they were confronted by current Majority Leader, Eric Kamande.





Murigi was elected alongside nominated MCA, Joyce Wambui (chief whip), Duncan Muturi (deputy majority leader) and Peter Githuka (deputy chief whip).





The MCAs visited Deputy Speaker Samuel Kihurunjo’s office to…



