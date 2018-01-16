MURANGA businessmen want UHURU to dissolve Nairobi County! SONKO is useless! This will pave way for a KIKUYU

Tuesday January 16, 2018 - A group of businessmen from Murang’a County have castigated Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, following the resignation of his deputy, Polycarp Igathe.





The businessmen, who were meeting at a Nairobi hotel on Monday , said it is Sonko who forced Igathe to resign as the deputy County boss.





During his resignation, Igathe claimed that he has failed to earn the trust of Sonko to enable him work at the…



