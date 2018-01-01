MUENI from KMTC Machakos, please study, stop exchanging S£X for money and free lunch (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 11 January 2018 - Someone has spilled dirt on a lady called Mueni, a student at KMTC Machakos.





Mueni is a loose lady who is dishing out her flesh to anyone who gives her cash or free lunch.





This is how her randy behaviours were exposed.





The man then man littered photos of her overused “NUNU” online but we cannot publish them here.





There’s also a leaked s3x video where she is seen dishing out her “Nunu” like there’s no tomorrow to a man after a lunch date.





Mueni soma acha ujinga.





See a few photos in the next page



