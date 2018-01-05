Mt Kenya region on fire after KABOGO said KIKUYUs/ MERUs/ EMBUs will not vote for RUTO in 2022 - He is alone

Friday January 5, 2018 - Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, is currently swimming in muddy waters after he said Mt Kenya residents will not support Deputy Present William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





Speaking in Thika town on Monday , Kabogo said Mt Kenya people are not wheelbarrows and will not be forced to vote in 2022.





“We are not political wheelbarrows to be pushed right, left and…



