Mt. Kenya MPs almost kill each over backing RUTO’s Presidency in 2022 - He is not guaranteed support from KIKUYUs

Monday January 8, 2018 - Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has clashed with his Nyeri counterpart, Ngunjiri Wambugu, over the region’s backing of Deputy President William Ruto.





Kuria was reportedly irritated by Wambugu’s assertion that Ruto was not guaranteed to get region’s backing in 2022.





“I want to tell Wambugu that Mt. Kenya are not being forced to elect Ruto as the next President.”





“It is our will since he...



