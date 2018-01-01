Moral police EZEKIEL MUTUA goes hard on Citizen TV, the S£XY TALIA OYANDO is not safe.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Media News, News, Politics 11:42
You can have fun without being immoral.
The media can entertain and capture the talents and imaginations of the youth without being obcene or indecent.
Any youth who can show their nudity in public has a problem.
Expensive things are always nicely packed. What Citizen TV is trying to do is wrong.
There is no dignity in promoting immorality in the name of entertainment.
And it's not us versus you. You gain nothing by testing the patience of the regulator.
The irresponsible show hosts promoting this kind of deviance are misleading our youth.
Keep giving us more evidence.
You will soon know that there is a…
