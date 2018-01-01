Money is good! How JEFF KOINANGE celebrated the festive season, his car is a real beast (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, 02 January 2018 - Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange headed to Malindi with his wife and kid to celebrate the festive season.





Jeff drove around the beach with his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon beast and shared the photos saying,





“ No GREATER feeling than spending QUALITY time with FAMILY!!..





Taking on the beach in the BEAST!! This is CheShale, just north of Malindi......What a BEAUTIFUL country we have!!”





See pics in the next page



