Money is good! How JEFF KOINANGE celebrated the festive season, his car is a real beast (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, 02 January 2018 - Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange headed to Malindi with his wife and kid to celebrate the festive season.

Jeff drove around the beach with his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon beast and shared the photos saying,

No GREATER feeling than spending QUALITY time with FAMILY!!..

Taking on the beach in the BEAST!! This is CheShale, just north of Malindi......What a BEAUTIFUL country we have!!”

