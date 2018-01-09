MOI embarrasses UHURU like a child! He never expected this but it is all to do with 2022 Presidency! RUTO will cry in the toilet

Tuesday January 9, 2018 - KANU chairman and Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has dismissed reports linking him with a nomination to the Cabinet as 'primitive' adding that he is keen to work for his people on his capacity.

A local daily reported on Sunday that Moi is preparing to resign as Baringo Senator and then be appointed to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet.

“Gideon Moi has expressed willingness to…

