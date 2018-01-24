MIKE SONKO’s Rescue Team thugs are the ones robbing Nairobians! Most of them are criminals and ex-convicts! LOOK

Wednesday January 24, 2018 - Members of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko‘s rescue team have been linked to the increase in incidents of crimes in the city and particularly in downtown Nairobi.





According to a senior CID officer, Sonko’s rescue team members are criminals and ex-convicts and they have now flooded the city since the day Sonko was elected.





But the team’s Chief Executive Officer Joab Ogolla termed the allegations false and unfounded.





“These are…



