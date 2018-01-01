MIKE SONKO is not joking in 2018, this is how he raided bars around Nairobi on Friday night (PHOTOs)

PUBLIC NOTICE: IMMEDIATE CLOSURE OF ALL NOISY BARS IN NAIROBI





Yesterday Nairobi liquor licencing board officials in collaboration with those from the national government conducted a sting operation within Nairobi CBD and its environs to arrest bars and clubs owners who play loud music in their Bars.





The ongoing operation will see law offenders prosecuted and jailed for failing to adhere to rules and regulations.





We will continue with the operations in the city until law and order is kept.





The move was brought forward after we received several complaints from estates, schools, worship places like churches and mosques.





We should foster in building the future of our youths because they are our tomorrow’s leaders.





The clubs in posh areas including mine will…



