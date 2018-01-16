MIKE SONKO ejected from his house in Runda over arrears! He abandoned his home and stays at Nairobi Safari Club!

Tuesday January 16, 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is currently living in Safari Club, a high end hotel in Nairobi, after he was ejected from his house in Runda over rent arrears.





Sonko, who brags on social media how rich he is, was ejected in July last year and is now living at Nairobi Safari Club with his family.





Word has it that the useless Governor had issues with his landlord at the…



