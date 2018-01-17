MIKE SONKO caught on camera doing what he loves doing: Courting controversy with CAROLINE in Mtwapa! SHAME

Wednesday January 17, 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons after he was caught on camera in Mombasa shooting aimlessly to a land owner.





Sonko, who was accompanied by his goons is said to have forcefully made his way into Joseph Lenguris’ home, where he forcefully demanded that the house be sold to his cousin who was identified as Caroline Mwandiko.





Lenguri, who owns a seven bedroom mansion in Mtwapa, said Mike Sonko opened fire…



