MIGUNA MIGUNA says RAILA ODINGA must be sworn as President on Tuesday next week - 10 million are ready to die

Tuesday January 23, 2018 - Self declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has responded to the police after they issued a stern warning to the opposition against accessing Uhuru Park for their planned swearing-in.


In an interview with a local TV station on Tuesday, Miguna maintained that the swearing-in will proceed as planned and no amount of force will stop it.

He said NASA has over 10 million supporters and the…

