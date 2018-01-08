MIGUNA MIGUNA reveals the grave error that NASA made when they announced about plans on RAILA ODINGA’s swearing in

, 06:15

Monday January8, 2018 - Self declared National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has claimed that the opposition team made a grave error while announcing the swearing-in ceremony of National Super Alliance (NASA) principal, Raila Odinga.

On Sunday, Miguna took to social media to say that NASA made a big mistake for announcing the date and venue of Raila Odinga’s swearing.

He also wished the…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno