MIGUNA MIGUNA claims that it is RUTO who want to steal sh 8.1 billion using MAMA NGINA’s Kenya Power! LOOK

Friday January 5, 2018 - National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is planning to steal Sh 8.1 billion using Kenya Power.





On Thursday , Kenya Power released a statement saying it will backdate Sh 8.1 billion it incurred as diesel costs last year and the bill will be transferred to consumers this year.





In a post on Friday , Miguna said since Ruto is…



