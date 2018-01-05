MIGUNA MIGUNA claims that it is RUTO who want to steal sh 8.1 billion using MAMA NGINA’s Kenya Power! LOOK

05:32

Friday January 5, 2018 - National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is planning to steal Sh 8.1 billion using Kenya Power.

On Thursday, Kenya Power released a statement saying it will backdate Sh 8.1 billion it incurred as diesel costs last year and the bill will be transferred to consumers this year.

In a post on Friday, Miguna said since Ruto is…

Page 1 2

  1. Anonymous
    5 January 2018 at 06:52

    fraudster!

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno