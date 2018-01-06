MIGUNA MIGUNA calls on NASA supporters to stone DAVID NDII if RAILA ODINGA is not sworn in this month.

Saturday, January 06, 2018 - Miguna Miguna has fired a warning shot at the Organizing Committee of the People’s Assembly that they will be stoned if National Super Alliance leader , Raila Odinga , and his running mate , Kalonzo Musyoka , will not be sworn-in before the end of January.





Raila was meant to be sworn-in in December 12 th but chickened out, calling off the inauguration in the eleventh hour.





However, the Organizing Committee of the People’s Assembly Member, Oduor Ong’wen, recently assured supporters that an Assumption of Office Committee is already in place and working on a road map that will culminate in the much-anticipated inauguration of the two as the People’s Assembly President and Deputy President.





Ongwen said: “We are of course alive to the fact that the public is very eager to hear about the swearing-in of the People’s President and Deputy President. This is on course. It will be the biggest public event that Kenya has seen since independence.”





Taking to...



