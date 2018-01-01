Microfinance Jobs in Kenya - 4G Capital, Nairobi

4G Capital

Job title: Tech Support

Reporting to: Lead, Tech Support

Hours: 8:30 – 17:30, Monday- Friday and beyond when required

Location: Nairobi, with occasional local travel required

Purpose of the position: This job’s purpose is to provide support to the business operations through ICT by providing standards, skills, experience & guidance in implementing the most efficient technology to achieve the company vision & mission.

Responsibilities & duties

· Provide both onsite and remote technical & end user support.

· Assist in managing the call center dialer system, Asterisk based

· Troubleshooting of any hardware issues, repairs & where need be replacement of any faulty hardware e.g. laptops, laptop batteries, phones, printers for different business departments.

· Schedule branch visits.

· Software installation like antivirus & troubleshooting for the entire business unit.

Academic & trade qualifications

Essential: Undergraduate Degree

Desirable: Information Technology, Computer Science or related field

Work experience & skills

Essential:

· Strong networking skills, hardware and software trouble shooting skills

· 1 year working experience in a busy IT environment

· Strong written and verbal communication skills

· Excellent critical thinking skills

Personal qualities & behavioral traits

Essential:

· Ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously, employing effective time management and organizational skills

· Ability to work independently and as a team to meet deadlines, goals and objectives

Performance review period: Initial 6 month probation. Upon successful completion of the probation period. Annual reviews will be conducted in April.









Job title: Mobile App Developer

Reporting to: Lead, Application Developer

Hours: 8:30 – 17:30, Monday- Friday and beyond when required

Location: Nairobi.

Purpose of the position: We are looking for a Mobile App Developer to build and implement functional programs that are both web based and android/IOS based.

Main interactions will be with other developers, product managers and users throughout the development phase. Agile and scram models will be key as well as problem-solving skills.

Responsibilities & duties

· Work with developers to design algorithms and flowcharts

· Produce clean, efficient code based on software specifications

· API and Web hooks integrations to third-party systems

· Android and iOS App development

· Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems

· Gather and evaluate user’s feedback.

· Create Software requirement specifications documents for reference and reporting

· Make recommendations and process improvements to better the systems

Academic & trade qualifications

Essential: Undergraduate Degree

Desirable: Computer Science or related field

Requirements

· Knowledge of coding languages. Desired: Java, PHP, Python, Javascript, front-end and back-end frameworks.

· Experience with databases and object-relational mapping (ORM) frameworks

· Familiarity with Agile and scram development methodologies

· Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment

· Ability to learn new languages and technologies

· Prior experience building Native mobile applications

· Experience with version control like Git, subversion etc.

· Experience with Unix-based operating systems

· Web-based design and development using any front-end technologies

Personal qualities & behavioral traits

Essential

· Ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously, employing effective time management and organizational skills

· Ability to work independently and as a team to meet deadlines, goals and objectives

· Passion for learning new technologies and programming languages

· Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude

· Excellent critical thinking skills

Performance review period: Initial 6 month probation. Upon successful completion of the probation period. Annual reviews will be conducted in April.

If you are interested and meet the above requirements and competencies, kindly send your cv and cover letter detailing your suitability for the position applied for to careers@4g-capital.com

Kindly headline your application Mobile App Developer