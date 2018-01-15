MICHELLE OBAMA shows off her toned body in bikini-you won’t believe she’s 53 (PHOTOs)

, , , 06:51

Monday, January 15, 2018 – Former US first lady, Michelle Obama, stepped out with her daughter Malia, 19, on Miami Beach to enjoy the sun and she looked stunning for a 53-year old.

She wore a white bikini top matched with high-waisted white denim shorts and finished off the beach wear with a bandanna.

Malia chose a more conservative outfit, wearing tan hoodie over her swimsuit.

Michelle is known to be a fitness enthusiast and the results are visible.

