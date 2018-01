MEN only, this is how to make a Kenyan LADY love you, attracting them like a magnet.

2. When crying DO NOT ask her why she is crying, just hold her tight - na sio

kumshika ni kama una mnyonga hadi anashindwa kupumua...hio nguvu peleka mjengo!!!

3. Let her stay with your phone for 1day just to build trust- sio kuenda na phone

hadi bafu... unaficha nini hio?? ama phone yako pia huoga ??

.

4. Hold her waist from behind unawares- saa unajua some Men Wawezangi kudiffrentiate waist na mgongo... shida yako hio!!

.

5. DO NOT be mean with cash! unless ni wale madem wanashindanga wakikuitisha

pesa saa yote kama mungiki.

.