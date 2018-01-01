Meet Sponsor PANAITO’s wife, he is cheating on such a hot WOMAN with useless Slay Queens (PHOTOs).

, , 07:57

Saturday, 13 January 2018 - Wealthy Nairobi photographer, Panaito, is currently the talk of town after a video of slay queens fighting over him went viral.

In the video, a group of ladies is seen attacking a lady called Halima for sleeping with Panaito.

She was beaten like a burukenge and an iPhone that Panaito had bought for her broken into pieces.

Panaito is a married man with a very hot wife.

Some men are sh!t.

Why cheat on a such a beautiful wife with useless slay queens.

See photos of Panaito’s wife in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno