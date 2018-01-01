Meet Sponsor PANAITO’s wife, he is cheating on such a hot WOMAN with useless Slay Queens (PHOTOs).

Saturday, 13 January 2018 - Wealthy Nairobi photographer, Panaito, is currently the talk of town after a video of slay queens fighting over him went viral.





In the video, a group of ladies is seen attacking a lady called Halima for sleeping with Panaito.





She was beaten like a burukenge and an iPhone that Panaito had bought for her broken into pieces.





Panaito is a married man with a very hot wife.





Some men are sh!t.





Why cheat on a such a beautiful wife with useless slay queens.





See photos of Panaito’s wife in the next page



