Meet NAJMA, the S3XY Somali model that every man is talking about (PHOTOs)

Friday, January 26, 2018 - Najma Ibrahim is a budding model who came to the limelight recently, when she represented her motherland, Somalia, in Miss Africa 2017 beauty contest.





Her stunning beauty and charming smile coupled with her hourglass figure gave men a glimpse of what Somali ladies show only to their husbands.





However, her bold decision to flaunt her beauty to all and sundry did not go down well with some Somali men.





One guy took to twitter to reprimand her accusing her of disrespecting Allah.





He wrote:





“Do you know what your honor is? Not showing your beauty to everyone but your husband……Repent and never show your body to those not supposed to see it.





See the…



