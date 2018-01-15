Meet ‘memory card man’! The man from Elgeyo Marakwet with a photographic memory

Monday, January 15, 2018 - Samuel Yatich has wowed many Kenyans with his rare gift - a photographic memory that grasps anything including vehicle registration numbers at first glance.





Yatich, who hails from Elgeyo Marakwet County, has been helping police with investigations in finding vehicles and motorcycles involved in crime.





His rare ability has earned him the moniker ‘memory card man’





To put this into perspective, Yatich can read your scratch card number in a glance and top up his mobile phone way before you do.





Nevertheless, this human CCTV lives in abject poverty and has not been able to monetize his talent save for the occasional handouts he gets from police for helping them track motorists flaunting the law.





Watch the video below.



