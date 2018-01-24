MAU MAU fighters threaten to curse KALONZO and MUTHAMA over RAILA’s oath taking - UHURU was anointed by God

Wednesday January 24,2018 - A group of Mau Mau war veterans from Machakos County have threatened to curse Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama, for encouraging NASA leader , Raila Odinga, to take an illegal oath of Presidency.





The veterans, who were addressing journalists on Wednesday , said the two have misled the Kamba community adding that the curse will be effected if Raila Odinga and Musyoka are sworn in next Tuesday .





The elders said they fought for the country’s independence and would not encourage any leader to resort to war in the…



