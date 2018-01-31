MATIANG’I exposes a plan to massacre NASA supporters by RAILA ODINGA’s goons! We surprised them by pulling out

MATIANG’I exposes a plan to massacre NASA supporters by RAILA ODINGA’s goons! We surprised them by pulling outNews 06:12
Wednesday January 31, 2018 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has exposed NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s nefarious plot to massacre innocent civilians during his swearing in event yesterday.
Speaking to the press, Matiangi noted that they received intelligence reports of a planned massacre on Monday night prompting the Government to recall officers from Uhuru Park.
According Matiangi, the massacre was to be carried out by Raila Odinga’s goons in the name of....
Page 1 2
This I believe, someone is a devil worshipper and has been looking for blood to appease his master.