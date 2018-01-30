MATIANG’I declares RAILA’s National Resistance Movement a criminal group after ‘swearing him in’! RAILA to be jailed

Tuesday, January 30, 2018 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has declared the National Resistance Movement (NRM) a criminal group.





In a gazette notice dated 30th January 2018, Matiang’i declared the movement a criminal group alongside Mungiki, MRC and Chinkororo among others as per section 22 of the Prevention of Organized Crimes Act, 2010.





NRM was formed by Opposition NASA to mobilize their supporters to…



