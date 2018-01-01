Massive Recruitment by the Standard Group, Nairobi Kenya (Many Vacancies)

The Standard Group comprises The Standard Newspaper, The Nairobian, KTN, KTN News, Radio Maisha, Standard Digital and Think Outdoor Services. The Group is looking for highly motivated, qualified, experienced and reputable individuals, to fill the following positions:

Video Editor

Reporting to Chief Video Editor

The incumbent will be responsible for creatively assembling/editing raw footage into logical sequences/productions suitable for broadcasting.

Responsibilities

· Editing of raw video material ensuring logical audiovisual sequencing to tell a story.

· Converting footage from tapes, digital cards, storage servers, Internet sites etc. Into formats readable by editing software and broadcast systems.

· Plan and prioritize editing process in a disciplined manner to ensure proper utilization of scheduled time for particular projects in editing suites and completion of tasks.

· Check color temperatures, exposure and luminance in order to maintain broadcast quality standards.

· Check peak levels to ensure clarity of audio as per laid down procedures.

· Archiving of News stories and raw footage for future reference and use.

· Advising reporters and producers on how to approach their edits and storyline for impact.

· Training new staff and interns on editing principles.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Video editing, Mass communication, Media Studies or its equivalent from a recognized institution

· 2 years relevant experience

Skills and Attributes

· Judgement or discretion required.

· Ability to make independent decisions.

· Knowledge of routine(s).

· Strong people skills and the ability to work in a team.

· Proficiency in FCP, related plugins and editing equipment like VCRs, Audio mixers, Mics

· Apt thinker





Sub Editor





Reporting to the Managing Editor

This role is responsible for ensuring that television scripts are free of errors, easy on the ear and in addition conform to the Standard Group’s Editorial Policy Guidelines and House style.

Responsibilities

· Checking all facts for accuracy and removing any ambiguities in consultation with reporters and editors;

· Ensuring all claims are supported by evidence and that no content can trigger litigation, including any plagiarized content;

· Ensuring compliance with editorial journalistic code of ethics, and house style;

· Rewriting scripts to remove all errors of grammar, ensure news clarity and appeal, without distorting meaning or removing any salient points;

· Editing television news scripts to ¬ t the allocated duration

· Creating appropriate headlines and lower thirds for on air stories, ensuring they re ect the overriding message of the story;

· Advising reporters and editors on appropriate images to use in news stories

Qualifications

· University Degree/Diploma in Journalism or a relevant ¬ eld from a recognized institution

· Two (2) years relevant experience in a busy news environment, preferably a television station.

Skills and Other Attributes

· Knowledge of TV news operation

· Highly competent in written English or Kiswahili

· Speed.





News Anchor





Reporting to the Managing Editor – T.V.

This role is responsible for relaying the news gathered and produced by the entire newsroom to the public.

Responsibilities

· Presenting allocated TV bulletins, live events and breaking news

· Ensuring appearance is as per house rules

· Conducting well researched and high-impact interviews on television

· Producing elements of the bulletin, book guests, prepping them and doing research for the

interview

· Packaging and delivering stories for the bulletin

· Gather facts on breaking news/developing stories and fact check.

· Re-purposing stories from wire services such as Reuters and AFP for television audiences.

Qualifications

· University degree in Mass Communication or a relevant fi eld from a recognized institution

· Two (2) years relevant experience

· Judgement or discretion required.

· Ability to make independent decisions

· Knowledge of routine(s).





Camera Operator





Reporting to Head of Camera

Overall Purpose of the job

To shoot informative and professional TV pictures that capture the mood and spirit of the event and assist reporters

in developing appropriate accompanying stories.

Responsibilities

· Operate professional video cameras for news as well as documentary production

· Transmit Live video images using Mobile News Gathering equipment such as Live U or Quicklink.

· Advise producers and reporters on camera techniques and creative angles

· To take detailed notes of the subjects covered

· Describe circumstances under which clips were taken in order to guide the Editors in story selection and

content

· Submit fi lms to the Head of Camera Unit and concerned Editor within set deadlines

· Able to work independently without reporter and/or producer on location

· Able to edit sequences using Final Cut Pro or other editing systems and send via FTP or mail, using broadband

network or via satellite broadcast

· Able to travel widely, including overseas for news and documentary assignments as and when required

· Take care of camera and other equipment assigned

Qualifications

· Diploma in Mass communication, Media Studies or its equivalent from a recognized institution

· Two (2) years relevant experience

Skills and Competencies

· Judgement or discretion required

· Ability to make independent decisions

· Knowledge of routine(s)

· Strong people skills and the ability to work in a team

· Computer Literacy





Copywriter





Reporting to the News Editor.

Purpose of the position

To write, re-purpose and package compelling news stories from various sources for KTN/KTN News audiences

on television.

Responsibilities

· Research and write high-impact news stories for television.

· Re-purpose stories from wire services such as Reuters and AFP for television audiences.

· Conduct phone interviews with reporters on location and news sources and develop news content from

the same.

· Generate news content from television interviews and LIVE events

· Gather facts on breaking news/developing stories and fact check.

· Create appropriate headlines and captions for TV stories, ensuring they reflect the overriding message of

the story.

· To edit scripts under the supervision of Shift Editors and other news editors.

Qualifications

· University Degree in Journalism /Mass Communication or a related fi eld from a recognized institution

· Two (2) years relevant experience.

Skills and other attributes

· Judgement or discretion required.

· Ability to make independent decisions

· Knowledge of routine(s).









Studio Technical Operator

Reporting to Supervisor, Gallery Operations; Supervisor, OB Operations

This role is responsible for operating professional television broadcast equipment for recording, transmitting and live broadcasting to ensure the highest quality of audio and video signal.

Responsibilities

· Operating Studio and OB equipment to ensure quality sound and video in studio productions and live OB’s.

· To ensure that the selected shots are well balanced on screen and relevant to the message.

· Provide a daily report of events & recommend ways of improvements to the Supervisors.

· Act as a sound technician within the gallery and studio ensuring that all sound microphones are in place and working, installation of mobile microphones on guests and undertaking the various sound and vision mixing in accordance to international Broadcast standards.

· Compiling all commercials, programmes and promos for transmission and ensure they run as per the Daily Transmission Schedule (DTs);

· Ensuring all cameras and lighting equipment within the studios are correctly aligned at all times before and during live and prerecorded programmes;

· Handling of equipment carefully during and a‑ er productions and sending faulty equipment to the workshop for repair. Handling of broadcast equipment outside the premises in times of live or pre-recorded events

· Database maintenance of information in the TV Playout Servers

· To check peak levels against peak/vu meter calibration to ensure clarity of up-sounds/commentary/music as per laid down procedures

Key Performance Indicators

· Ensuring availability of quality transmission signal and being alert to respond to signal interruptions on 24 hour basis

· Compile and update the CTS and DTS on a daily basis

· Ensure that the studio equipment is functioning by dusting and testing on a daily basis, and sending faulty equipment to maintenance for repair.

· Efficient handling of equipment when assigned to an OB or o -site Production by packing in the prescribed manner and ensuring all equipment taken out of SGL premises is returned safely

· Customer Service: Keep a log of all customer complaints and errors and ensure a 24 hour turn around for resolution of complaints/errors

· Deadlines control: Zero tolerance to all errors.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Media Technology or a relevant ­ field from a recognized institution

· At least 1 year relevant experience

Skills and Attributes

· Judgement or discretion required.

· Ability to make independent decisions

· Knowledge of routine(s)





TV Producer





Reporting to Chief Programmes Producer

The incumbent will be responsible for creating and developing television content that is appealing to the viewers.

Responsibilities

· Developing ideas for new and existing shows every quarter.

· Carrying out research for various needs required by new and existing programmes.

· Planning for crew needs in terms of transport, meals, locations, recce (pre-shoot visits), aesthetics, costumes and props, music, graphics, talent sourcing and budgeting.

· Scripting for new and/or existing shows.

· Overseeing production by managing crew and talents on location to ensure there is discipline and optimum output, calling for the camera shots, conducting interviews and handling equipment on location.

· Previewing the rushes/footage after the shoots to ascertain quality and quantity.

· Overseeing post-productions (editing with the video editor).

· Ensuring that the final product meets broadcast standards and delivered within the scheduled time.

· Ensuring that all shows are within budget and unnecessary expenditures are avoided.

· Ensuring all props and costumes for the show are safely kept and in good condition.

· Marketing programmes by ensuring the programme promo is released in good time, social media platforms are active, responding to feedback from viewers and suggesting marketing opportunities for the programme.

Qualifications

· Diploma in TV Production/ Media Studies or a relevant field from a recognized institution

· University degree is an added advantage

· 2 years relevant experience

Skills and Attributes

· Judgment or discretion required

· Ability to make independent decisions

· Knowledge of routine(s)

· Problem solving skills

· Leadership skills

· Decision making skills





Senior Librarian

Reporting to Head of T.V Production & Programming

The job holder will be responsible for gathering, organizing, storing, updating and retrieving video materials such as news clips, raw footage and TV programmes, in order to make the library an information resource centre for other TV departments and other authorized library users, in addition to supervising of librarians and taking charge of library operations.

Responsibilities

· Supervising the establishment of an organized catalog, classification and storage system for easy and speedy retrieval, access to information required for the users.

· Providing reference services to the users by assisting in identifying relevant materials for use in news, local productions and features.

· Coordinating stock taking by providing the necessary information and documentation as well as avail the physical stocks/ materials.

· Overseeing the Coordination with presentation editors and studio technical operators to make sure programmes for daily transmission are submitted on time for digitizing.

· Supervising receiving and shipping of foreign programmes and making follow-ups with suppliers.

· Overseeing and coordinating OB Live recording supplies, coverage and archiving.

· Planning, monitoring and enforcing library processes and procedures including staff performance.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Information Science or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

· Professional qualification in Audio/Visual Library Techniques.

· 2 years relevant experience

Skills and Attributes

· Ability to works within established rules, regulations, Policies and practices.

· Ability to make independent decisions.

· Innovative.

· Conceptual





TV Graphic Designer





Reporting to the Chief Graphic Designer

This role is responsible for creatively originating and executing broadcast designs in conformance with the broadcast visual policy.

Responsibilities

· Originating and ideating designs for visual assets and illustrations according to various written briefs. E.g.

· Commercials and Montages for various shows and news features.

· Developing and re-designing KTN corporate identity visuals in line with the Group’s broadcast Visual policy.

· Re-designing of station indents, programme properties and news templates

· Originating and developing physical and virtual sets and on-air assets in line with the brief using the ORAD system and 3D based platforms

· Participating in generation, improvement, sustenance, and implementation of the visual policy e.g. News intros and in-house production shows.

· Troubleshooting, remedying and reporting on creations, illustrations and creative processes

· Communicating and interacting productively with client departments

· Briefing the team leader and/or manager fully on all assignments and progress thereof

Qualifications

· Diploma in Graphics Design and Animation or a related ¬ field from a recognized institution

· Two (2) years relevant experience

Skills and Other Attributes

· Judgment or discretion required

· Ability to make independent decisions

· Knowledge of routine(s)

· ORAD on air graphics

· Good people skills and the ability to work in a team

· Apt thinker

How to Apply

If you possess the above quali¬fications and the drive to meet the challenge, visit our website www.standardmedia.co.ke/recruitment to browse through the current openings/vacancies and apply.

Please note that ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted.